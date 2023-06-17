Where to find and defeat Garbhan Ennai in Diablo 4

Garbhan Ennai is one of the 20 "Super Unique Monsters" you can find in Diablo 4. They are strong and formidable enemies on the fields of the Sanctuary and can be found in very specific regions of the map. You will come across Garbhan Ennai in The Downs region of Scosglen, and this article will help you learn everything you need to know about them to help you finish the Trophy Hunter challenge.

Where to find Garbhan Ennai in Diablo 4?

Garbhan Ennai is of the extremely rare and dangerous elite bosses you can encounter in Diablo 4. You can find this elite boss in The Downs region of Scosglen.

This is also part of the map where the Oldstones Dungeon is located. You can find the Khazra Abomination in this region of Scosglen.

How to defeat Garbhan Ennai in Diablo 4?

Every Super Unique Monster in the current iteration of Diablo has its own unique set of abilities that make it a dangerous enemy to go up against. Garbhan Ennai is no pushover when it comes to posing a threat to your existence on the battlefield. Each of his strikes hits with a brutal force, enough to one-shot any low-level player. So, you must be very careful if you engage him in the early stages of your run in Diablo 4.

You should never try to attack these elite bosses on your own. You will not have any room for recovery if you make a mistake. It is better to have a couple of allies in your team who can distract Garbhan Ennai while you constantly damage him with ranged attacks.

When you are fighting Garbhan Ennai, you will be confronted by a mob of Blood Clan Marauders. You must eliminate these annoying creatures; otherwise, they will cause many problems during your main boss fight. Garbhan Ennai can also cast freeze spells on you that will completely freeze your character for a few seconds. This can be detrimental and result in your death during the fight. So be careful if you engage in a melee fight with this elite monster.

Furthermore, Garbhan Ennai has the vampiric ability to regenerate health while dealing damage to its enemies. As a result, the quicker you manage to kill him, the less drawn-out your battle will be.

How to obtain the Manhunter’s Breeches from Garbhan Ennai in Diablo 4?

Garbhan Ennai drops a rare pair of pants called the Manhunter’s Breeches after you defeat him. This is a Unique Armour that can only be worn by the Druid class of fighters in the game.

This rare pair of pants has the following modifiers that your character can enjoy in the game:

+1-2 Rabies ranking

+6%-12% increased damage output for 4 seconds after slaying an elite boss

+3%-6% health regeneration

All of the above benefits are only applicable to the Druids.

