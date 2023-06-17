Where to find and defeat Blind Odwyn in Diablo 4

There are 20 "Super Unique Monsters" that you can find spread out over the five regions in Diablo 4. These are sometimes called "extremely rare beasts," and you will find them in particular areas of the map. They are not easy to trace, but they are worth the trouble you will have to go through while hunting them down. Blind Odwyn is one of the 20 Super Unique Monsters, and you can encounter him in the Shrouded Moors.

Fighting Blind Odwyn takes a lot of caliber, and with the correct mindset and tools, overwhelming him will be an easy ride.

Where to find Blind Odwyn in Diablo 4?

Blind Odwyn is one of the 20 extremely rare monsters that you can come across in Diablo 4. There are five regions in this game, and you will find this elite boss in the Shrouded Moors area of Scosglen. A crimson forest in the southwest part of the Shrouded Moors is exactly where you will come across Blind Odwyn. He will be hiding in an isolated tree trunk at the forest's center.

Scosglen is in the map's far north sector, and reaching it can be a treacherous hike. But defeating Blood Odwyn will guarantee you some form of legendary loot that is much superior to the ones you find in other places on the map in Diablo 4. So, it is definitely worth the sweat and turmoil.

How to defeat Blind Odwyn in Diablo 4?

Like many of the other massively powerful Super Unique Monsters in the current iteration of Diablo, Blind Odwyn is a scary foe to conquer. He has the potential to deal a lot of damage with his strikes, and fighting him from a safe distance would be the best thing to do.

Tackling Blind Odwyn on your own can be daunting. So, it is better to have a couple of people in your party when dealing with him. You can use your ranged attacks to chip this monster down while they distract him with their maneuvers.

Blind Odwyn has the ability to freeze his enemies with chill spells. So, you must be aware of when he is casting this lethal attack on you. Furthermore, this epic creature summons mobs of Mangy Hounds, decaying wolf-like beasts that can deal a lot of damage on their own. You must tactfully take out these pesky wolves before engaging with the boss himself.

How to obtain the Blind Man’s Bell Amulet from Blind Odwyn in Diablo 4?

Once you manage to defeat Blind Odwyn in Diablo 4, you will be awarded a rare amulet called the Blind Man’s Bell Amulet. This legendary amulet can be used by level 20 characters in the game, and it has the following modifiers associated with it:

Resistance to all elements of 4%-18.54%

Control Impaired duration reduction of 5%-12%

Reduced damage taken while injured by 17.5%-31.5%

+X% increased movement speed for 0.14-0.28 seconds after finishing an elite boss

+400% increased damage for 4 seconds after finishing an elite boss

