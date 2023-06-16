Where to find and how to defeat Lord Eonan in Diablo 4

Lord Eonan is one of the 20 Super Unique Monsters that you will come across in Diablo 4. These extremely rare beasts can usually be found in very specific regions of the map. In Lord Eonan's case, you can encounter this entity in a particular area of Scosglen. Super Unique Monsters in this installment of Blizzard’s action-RPG franchise can be very annoying to deal with, but they are worth the time and resources if you are looking for powerful gear.

These enemies should also be on your radar if you are looking to farm Legendary loot in Diablo 4. Lord Eonan can be as mighty, but with the right strategies, he is not impossible to beat. Discussed below are all the necessary details you need to know to defeat him.

Where to find Lord Eonan in Diablo 4

Lord Eonan is a Super Unique Monster that you can come across in the deep forest area of Scosglen, which is in the map's northeast region. Reaching this place can be an uphill ride, as you will have to make your way through the treacherous Fractured Peaks.

How to defeat Lord Eonan in Diablo 4

Facing Lord Eonan is not for the faint of heart. This epic boss has the ability to enchant you with powerful magical spells. That is why you should try to avoid getting hit by them. Being swift on your toes is the way to go here.

Lord Eonan is a master of powerful ranged attacks. So, having a couple of friends to help you in this fight will definitely increase your chances of victory. They can distract this formidable monster while you use your own ranged weapon to damage him with repeated critical strikes.

If you want to melee Lord Eonan, you must be careful of the numerous dragon-like creature heads that pop up from the ground in his vicinity. This enemy can also freeze your character. So, if you decide to engage in a melee fight with him, avoid getting hit by moves that will freeze you.

How to obtain the Blood-Cursed Band from Lord Eonan in Diablo 4?

Upon defeating Lord Eonan, you will be awarded the Blood-Cursed Band. This is a very rare ring and can be used by any class of fighter in the game. It has the following effects on your character:

Shadow resistance of 6-25

Poison resistance of 6-25

+400 damage for four seconds after your character picks up a Blood Orb

+10.5 to +17.5 increased Blood Orb healing

+16.5 to +23.5 increased damage to enemies in close proximity

That's it for this guide on how to defeat Lord Eonan.

