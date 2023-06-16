Where to find and defeat Gaspar Stilbian in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers many ways to improve your character build and leverage class abilities so you can defeat even formidable foes in the world of Sanctuary. You will invest the majority of your time into farming loot and slaying common enemies, but be prepared to battle some unique foes here and there. Gaspar Stilbian, usually found in the Highlands Wild region, is one such challenger who might catch you off guard.

While Gaspar alone is easy to defeat, you will have dangerous demons and other enemies in the vicinity relentlessly attacking you. Hence, you have to be cautious when battling him.

Where to find Gaspar Stilbian in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 will pit you against many different adversaries. Certain elite bosses can be hard to tackle unless you have a robust build.

Gaspar Stilbian is a unique mini-boss since he doesn’t retaliate when you attack him. Hence, you can defeat him quite easily and collect the rewards. This Diablo 4 elite enemy can usually be found in the Highlands Wilds region of Scosglen.

Look for a small area located to the west of the Whispering Pines dungeon. As soon as you approach it, you will encounter some enemies. Make your way further to find the illuminated pit from which Gaspar emerges.

You should note that many players are facing issues with this boss spawning properly. If you find yourself in that situation, you can restart your internet connection, exit the area to engage in other quest types, come back later for a fresh gaming session, or simply wait for him to spawn. These are not assured fixes but can be time-saving workarounds.

How to defeat Gaspar Stilbian in Diablo 4

Gaspar won't attack you and is easy to defeat. (Image via Diablo 4)

Gaspar does not attack even if you hit him with your weapons or abilities relentlessly. However, there are a few other enemies in the area who will swarm you and must be dealt with first. Once you defeat them, feel free to hit Gaspar (who is at level 35) at your own pace to beat him too.

You will get Crushed Beast Bones and Outcast’s Handwraps as rewards for defeating this elite enemy. Outcast’s Handwraps is a rare glove that offers buffs like extra ranks of Incinerate, increased fire damage over time, and a significant chance to slow down enemies.

Crushed Beast Bones is a useful resource to have in the long run since it is used in upgrading healing potions. These are quite difficult to find so you must stock as many of them as possible.

Not all elite foes are as simple to defeat as Gaspar in Diablo 4, especially the World Bosses. If you are finding them challenging, feel free to refer to this guide on finding and defeating Avarice, the Gold Curse.

