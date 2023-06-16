Where to find and defeat Wrathful Osgar Reede in Diablo 4

Wrathful Osgar Reede is one of the Super Unique Monsters in Diablo 4. He is mighty and can only be found in a particular part of the Fractured Peaks. Often spawning with the Unflinching and Unfeeling tags, making him a tough, frustrating monster in Blizzard’s latest action RPG. However, he’s worth defeating, especially if you want a powerful, rare weapon. Like all super uniques, he drops a specific item. These foes are also good targets to farm Legendary drops.

From where he is, how to fight him, and what he drops, we have you covered on Wrathful Osgar Reede in Diablo 4. He might be powerful, but he’s nothing players cannot overcome with a bit of work and effort.

Where to find Wrathful Osgar Reede in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4’s Wrathful Osgar Reede is one of the Super Uniques you can encounter. They only show up in specific locations, and Osgar is no exception. This foe spawns on Camio’s Landing in the Fractured Peaks.

Wrathful Osgar Reede can be found at this location in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The easiest way to find this spawn location is to complete the Nostrava Waypoint. This is a challenging Stronghold, but it’s worth conquering. Once you have that waypoint, head southwest, and you’ll see Camio’s Landing. You can also see the location in the image above.

How to defeat Wrathful Osgar Reede in Diablo 4?

This imposing boss will chase players down and smash them with his weapon for colossal damage. He doesn’t appear to have any ranged attacks, only melee strikes with his mace.

Many of his strikes are quick, but he can also wind up and do a heavy, slow smash that can one-shot players that aren’t high enough level. He also appears to always have fiery ground under him, so keep that in mind if you want to melee with him.

The best strategy for Wrathful Osgar Reede is to have two or more players fighting him. One player kites him in a circle while the other deals constant damage from a ranged position. Make sure it’s a character that can stay out of melee range because this boss hurts.

This enemy explodes as a final death blow, dealing devastating fire damage. This can still kill players if they aren’t prepared for it. Just stay out of range.

Obtaining the Mace of Blazing Furor from Wrathful Osgar Reede in Diablo 4

After defeating this boss, it has a specific item it can drop - Mace of Blazing Furor. A rare mace requires level 30 even to equip and cannot be salvaged.

This super unique drops a specific item (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mace of Blazing Furor

+2-4.5% Fire Damage

+2.0-4.5% Attack Speed

+4.5-7.5% Movement Speed

It’s a handy weapon, offering extra damage, more movement speed, and the all-important attack speed stats. This trio of stats is excellent for many classes, especially the movement speed facet of the weapon.

While this super unique isn’t always going to be in the above area, he is worth tackling if you’re hunting achievements or simply want a powerful weapon in Diablo 4.

