Where to find and defeat Trembling Mass in Diablo 4

Trembling Mass is one of Diablo 4’s Super Unique mobs and has a particularly frustrating gimmick. These foes are rare but spawn in certain locations that you can visit to try and pick a fight. While the monster in question isn’t tough, it can feel unkillable unless you’ve learned the secret to defeating it. Like all super uniques, it drops a specific item players may wish to collect.

The Trembling Mass super unique is one of the Infection Walkers and has the frustrating “Terrifying” Affix. From where to find it to what it drops, we’ve covered you on this Diablo 4 super unique.

Where to find Trembling Mass in Diablo 4?

There are several very easy routes to this encounter in Hawezar (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One of the easiest ways to get to Trembling Mass in Diablo 4 is to ride southeast of Zarbinzet. This particular super unique enemy is found in the swamps of Hawezar. Specifically, you can find it on a raised platform in the Fetish Wetlands. You can travel southeast of Zarbinzet to locate it; if needed, the above image shows the precise location.

The closest dungeon to this lone island is Blind Burrows. You still need to ride southeast from there, but it’s perhaps the nearest location to this Diablo 4 super unique encounter. You can take that waypoint and ride southwest if you have completed Ruins of Rakhat: Inner Keep.

Once you climb onto the ledge, the fight with Trembling Mass will likely begin immediately. This enemy is one of the many reasons to explore Hawezar.

How to beat Trembling Mass in Diablo 4?

The platform you fight Trembling Mass on isn’t exactly large, making the “Terrifying” Affix far more dangerous. That affix periodically applies an AOE on the ground. If you are in it, you’ll flee in terror for a few seconds.

The super unique isn’t a difficult battle and has pretty standard attacks, but you might find that the fight never seems to end. This enemy can respawn infinitely unless you determine the secret to defeating it.

To beat Trembling Mass, you must defeat all the Endless Sacs of Eggs it spawns. If there are any alive, when you defeat this foe, it will begin to respawn. Perhaps the safest way is to get it as low as possible, defeat all the eggs, then DPS down the super unique.

Otherwise, it’s just going to keep respawning forever. It also does one final poisonous explosion after you defeat it. Make sure to stand back before grabbing your loot. Like other super uniques, this rare enemy has a specific drop that only it can deliver.

How to obtain Trembling Ring in Diablo 4?

The Trembling Ring is a drop from this specific rare spawn in Diablo 4. A Level 40 rare ring, any character can equip it, and its stats are focused on keeping a player alive.

The Trembling Ring is not a bad ring for staying alive (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

70-132 Maximum Life

11-24 Life on Kill

11-24 Life Regeneration, while not damaged recently

This particular item is fantastic for keeping players alive, as it’s entirely focused on your life total. It can also feature Cold and Lightning Resistance, which will be popular for various fights.

The Trembling Mass fight may be rare, but it’s a worthwhile encounter, whether you want to complete challenges or unlock rare, unique items.

