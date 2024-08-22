Where to find Juvenile Warclaw in Guild Wars 2? 

Warclaw is the newest mount introduced alongside the new Guild Wars 2 Janthir Wilds. Players will also find these feline creatures scattered across multiple overworld locations, ready to be taken in as a pet. The Soulbeast specialization of the Ranger class usually uses these wild creatures well, and a Juvenile Warclaw is no different.

This article lists the best location to get a Juvenile Warclaw if you plan to use the pet as a Soulbeast Ranger. The mount version of the Warclaw can be unlocked pretty early in the game, after reaching the "Harvest Den" town in Lowland Shore.

Juvenile Warclaw location in Guild Wars 2

For your Juvenile Warclaw, start heading towards the eastern part of the Lowland Shore, specifically at the "Journey Kin Outpost" waypoint.

Journey Kin Outpost waypoint (Image via NCSoft)

If you haven't discovered this part of the map yet, start from the Autumn's Vale town, and head east.

From Autumn Vale to Journey Kin Outpost (Image via NCSoft)

Once you arrive at the Journey Kin Outpost waypoint, take the first right and pass through the farm. At the other end of the farm, take another right, and you will find a cooking station and a balcony.

A Juvenile Warclaw can be found here, as shown in the image below.

Juvenile Warclaw location in Journey Kin Outpost (Image via NCSoft)

Interact with the Warclaw as a Soulbeast Ranger, and you have a new pet for yourself. Like all Soulbeast pets, Warclaw can act separately, or as infused with their master, while fighting alongside in battle. Both these modes have separate abilities that fit into buildcrafting.

As mentioned, Warclaw is a feline creature, so it falls under the same category as other felines in Guild Wars 2. This means that the stat allocations on Warclaw are the same as those of a Tiger, Leopard, Jaguar, Lynx, and more.

Warclaw abilities for Soulbeast in Guild Wars 2

Worldly Impact skill on Soulbeast (Image via NCSoft)

Here is a list of all Warclaw abilities whether they are fighting separately, or while infused:

I) Separate:

Rallying Roar: Let out a noble roar, granting super speed to nearby allies. Duration is three seconds, with five maximum affected targets, and 600 Radius.

Let out a noble roar, granting super speed to nearby allies. Duration is three seconds, with five maximum affected targets, and 600 Radius. Slash: Normal attack with a fair amount of damage

II) Infused/Merge:

Battle Maul: Allows the player to pounce on an enemy. Inflicts Cripple for six seconds, and damages up to three maximum targets.

Allows the player to pounce on an enemy. Inflicts Cripple for six seconds, and damages up to three maximum targets. Bop: Smacks the enemy to knock them down for two seconds, and breaks 200 Defiance bar on an elite/boss.

Smacks the enemy to knock them down for two seconds, and breaks 200 Defiance bar on an elite/boss. Worldly Impact: Jumps up and slams the ground to inflict 1854 damage to a maximum of five targets. Additionally, grants Fury and Quickness for six and three seconds, respectively.

