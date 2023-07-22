Where to find and use Salvage Caches in Diablo 4

As you explore the lands of Sanctuary in Diablo 4, the primary method to progress is completing quests and challenges. Although side quests do not define the game's main storyline, it is just as important and enjoyable as the main quests. There are a lot of interesting quests of this type, and they offer a variety of rewards.

It is very rare to obtain endgame items upon completing side quests. You will often receive either Salvage Cache or Herb Cache, along with some gold and EXP. If you find your inventory full of these items, check out this guide to learn where you can find them and how to use them effectively.

Diablo 4 guide: All you need to know about Salvage Caches

Check your inventory for unopened Salvaged Caches in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Salvage Cache is a type of item commonly acquired after completing side quests. It is essentially a stash of crafting materials that can be used as base resources in gear and item crafting. Salvage Caches drop random crafting materials, so the type and quantity you obtain from each also vary.

It's easy to open a Cache once you've finished a side mission and have one in your inventory to discover what's inside. Scroll to the Cache, which should seem like a wooden box with a blue background, on the inventory screen. You can open a Salvage Cache on a PC by doing a simple right-click. Scroll down to "Open" on the Xbox and PlayStation controllers after pressing A or X to pick the cache.

Upon opening, the items it contains should drop on the ground, which can be picked up by walking over it. On the console, click R3 on the right analog stick when your cursor is above your character's statistics. Meanwhile, on a PC, select the Materials tab to view your materials in the inventory.

You can use these materials to craft items and gears in the Blacksmith.

Upgrading gears using crafting materials

One of the most important ways to gain power in Diablo 4 is through weapon and armor upgrading. In doing so, you will need several crafting materials that you gathered from either Salvage Caches or salvaged items. You can do this by meeting some Blacksmith NPCs located on the map.

If you are starting on Diablo 4, you can unlock the Blacksmith via a Priority Quest. You will be asked to meet Zivek, the blacksmith located in Kyovashad.

It is important to upgrade gears in the game, especially when you want to keep up with the endgame content. An item's Item Power grows by five with each upgrade, and its base Armor and Weapon Damage also improve. Coupled with that, Affix stats also get better. This is crucial for minimizing incoming damage and increasing skill damage, which will ultimately help you advance further in the game.

Season of the Malignant rolled out in Diablo 4 on July 20. It features a plethora of new content that players can enjoy. If you are looking forward to joining the hype, now is the time to do so because the game requires players to create new characters to enjoy the seasonal content.