How to create a seasonal character in Diablo 4: Easy method to Start Season 1

Diablo 4's long-awaited Season of the Malignant has arrived, and you can enjoy it on both your PCs and consoles. With this new season, you will begin your journey by creating a fresh character and customizing it from scratch. This is an excellent chance for players seeking a clean slate and the opportunity to redefine their character with a new name, abilities, and powers.

However, some may find the process of going through the same task to be rather laborious and time-consuming. In this article, we will explore the easiest method to start the Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4 by creating your new seasonal character.

How to create your seasonal character in Diablo 4?

Seasonal Character Customization Screen (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The first thing that you need to do is click on Create New Character, which will take you to the character selection screen. Now, choose the character class that you want to play with throughout the whole season, and then choose the type of body you want.

On the next screen, you will notice you can customize the face, body, hair, and accessories of your character. Select the hairstyle, facial hair, and hair color under the Hair section. Choose one of the face variations and eye color under the Face & Body section. Under the Accessories sections, you can find the makeup, jewelry, markings, and markings color for your character.

Choose the body type for your character (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Now, after you have made your custom character click on the Finalize section. Select the "Skip Campaign" checkbox if you have completed the main story and start the seasonal content as fast as possible. Type the name you want to give to your character, and then click on "Start Game."

Select the Seasonal Realm to experience all the new updates launched in the Season of the Malignant. It will also contain the default gameplay experience of Diablo 4. The Eternal Realm will not have any new Season content in it.

Select the World Tier in the next section out of the two - Adventurer and Veteran. Adventurer is for those who are new to Diablo 4 and want light challenges, whereas Veteran is for those who are experts in the game and are looking for a challenging experience. Finally, press start, and you will be queued for the game to begin.

Choose the realm in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard recommended that the players must have at least completed the Campaign or the Main Story first before moving on to the new Season so that they can unlock and play all of the Seasonal activities.

The Season of the Malignant comes with a new set of collectibles, items, missions, objectives, and other gameplay mechanics. However, fans of the game do not consider the update a good one, and the community has therefore decided to hold a live stream, the Campfire chat, on July 21st, PT.