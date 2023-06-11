Why is Diablo 4 suddenly getting review-bombed?

The recent rise of Diablo 4 has been pretty impressive across all the platforms as the action RPG has already made itself the most purchased game in Blizzard Entertainment's illustrious history. However, even with such outstanding numbers, it has generated a hefty amount of negative reviews from users for various reasons.

Even though it has an impressive Metacritic score of 87 on PC, the ratings have dropped down to 4.8 at the time of writing this article. In this feature, we will be taking a look at the reasons behind Diablo 4 getting review-bombed.

What are the reasons behind the review-bombing of Diablo 4?

The Metacritic review has dropped down to 4.8 for Diablo 4 (Image via Metacritic)

Although the action RPG had an impressive start as one of the best launches in recent history, it has achieved a boatload of negative reviews within a week since its release. Although it still possesses impressive Metacritic scores of 87 on PC, 88 on PS5, and 92 for Xbox Series X, the rating just shows the audience's opinion about it.

The first and foremost complaint regarding the title is the hefty price tag of $69.99, where many claim that it is not worth the purchase. Many others have extensively implied that it is not an improved version of the previous installment, and lacks in every department from its predecessor. Moreover, fans have also complained about the lackluster story writing and level progression in the game.

Xbox News @_XboxNews Diablo IV reviews are in:



IGN - 9 / 10

GameSpot - 8 / 10

GamingTrend - 100 / 100

Push Square - 9 / 10

Wccftech - 8.5 / 10

PlayStation Universe - 8 / 10

Twinfinite - 4.5/5

Gameblog - 8/10



Critics recommend - 100%

Top critic average - 89 Diablo IV reviews are in:IGN - 9 / 10GameSpot - 8 / 10GamingTrend - 100 / 100Push Square - 9 / 10Wccftech - 8.5 / 10PlayStation Universe - 8 / 10Twinfinite - 4.5/5Gameblog - 8/10Critics recommend - 100%Top critic average - 89 https://t.co/67UbJ1GDn9

If the hefty price tag was not all, it seems the presence of microtransactions completely ruined the experience for some critics. Most players, even those with positive reviews, have complained about microtransactions in the game. Barring this, and the storyline, many have also critiqued about the mechanics as they did not find some important omissions, which they did not expect Blizzard to make in the fourth installment.

In 2023, review bombing games has almost become a trend as some of the biggest franchsies have been attacked like this. According to the positive reviewers, some grievances with Diablo 4 some to be a bit stretched and over the top, but some are very much justified. For example, microtransactions are some of the most attacked aspects of the game, as the action RPG does not come cheap.

However, it has been only a week since its release. Hence, there might be a change in the ratings, and things may turn out to be good for Diablo 4 again as more people get their hands on it.

