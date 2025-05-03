Why Path of Exile 2 should have instant trade buyout

Path of Exile 2 promised several improvements to the core game over its predecessor, one of which was instant trade buyout. Grinding Gear Games is aiming to streamline trading without the need to use an external website, which will make trading much more accessible to new players.

This article goes over some of the reasons why the game needs to have an instant trade buyout and how it might affect the player experience.

Benefits of having an instant trade buyout in Path of Exile 2

PoE 2 trade website (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

For years, Path of Exile has been using an external trading website that relies on players sending each other Trade Whispers. On paper, it works well, but when it comes to practical use, there is a lot of friction.

Some of the problems with external trading include players with the gear you need being offline/AFK, bloated prices, and no response to Whispers. These issues add unwanted delay or friction in trade, something players don’t like to deal with.

Here’s how an instant trade buyout can be beneficial for the game

Allows players to play the game instead of focusing on selling things.

Make trades while being offline.

Eliminates the need to travel to other players’ hideouts.

Protects from potential scams.

Enables better market stability with clear pricing.

Why does Path of Exile 2 not have an instant trade buyout?

Game director for Path of Exile 2, Jonathan Rogers, has previously talked about implementing an instant trade system. So far, not much progress in that regard has been made, but there’s likely a reason for it.

Simply implementing an instant buyout is not enough, as the market also needs a system to prevent exploitation. Furthermore, the developers are currently focusing on making the balance changes and adding more content.

Amidst all these changes, instant buyout doesn’t seem to be a priority. Since the game is currently at patch 0.2.0g, the developers still have plenty of time to work on the new trading system.

PoE 2 currency exchange (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

There is, however, an alternative that takes care of purchasing currency items in the game. A Currency Exchange system, introduced during the Settlers of Kalguur league in Path of Exile 1, is available in PoE 2 as well. The system allows players to list currency on sale without having to interact, and is the closest we have to an instant trade buyout system.

