Will Borderlands 4 have UVHM mode?

Borderlands 4 promises a step forward for the series in many ways with new mechanics and quality of life additions, but that doesn't mean it does away with established features. One such returning element is the Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode, or UVHM for short. Thanks to recent game previews, this mode officially returns to the latest series entry after being skipped in Borderlands 3.

While the game is still a few months away from launch and with little information on the matter available out there, here's what we can infer so far about UVHM in Borderlands 4. Read on for the full details.

Note: A lot of the details here are speculative and could change as new information comes to light

Is UVHM back in Borderlands 4?

As spotted by netizens on social media platforms like X, UVHM returns in Borderlands 4. YouTuber Ki11er Six posted a cropped image of the UVHM mode from the preview build of the game. This was from another streamer and depicted as part of the matchmaking process to lobby up with players for co-op sessions.

Another post on the Borderlands sub on Reddit posts the same image, suggesting it may not have anything to do with a second playthrough. Last seen in Borderlands 2, UVHM was a "New Game Plus Plus" mode that was accessible after the True Vault Hunter Mode (TVHM) or "New Game Plus".

With no TVHM in sight this time, it could be the New Game Plus option for the upcoming looter-shooter entry since that is how it has worked traditionally. The screen shows that, besides UVHM, additional matchmaking options are available. This does imply that this is gameplay and story progression related:

Campaign: For the main story campaign

For the main story campaign Moxxi's Big Encore Runs: A new arrival in the game, this allows replaying missions, quests, and bosses to make farming easier

A new arrival in the game, this allows replaying missions, quests, and bosses to make farming easier Weekly Wildcard: While the specifics of this remain shrouded in mystery for now, it seems to be a random challenge or fight that changes every week, somewhat similar to Borderlands 3's Weekly Vault Card Challenges

Since the UVHM tab falls under the Matchmaking screen, it might allow players to look up co-op partners online who may want to join in on second campaign playthroughs. New Game Plus modes in Borderlands titles have usually offered a way to replay through the game with higher-level enemies and loot, further enhancing replayability for gear farming and end-game builds enthusiasts.

Borderlands 4 launches on September 12, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is also in development and expected to launch later in 2025.

