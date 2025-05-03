Will No Rest for the Wicked get console releases?

No Rest for the Wicked recently saw a major content patch with the Breach update. This update introduced new bosses, reworked the majority of older gameplay systems, and introduced a new endgame activity. Amidst this, the game is rising back in popularity.

But there’s one problem: the game is currently in early access and only available on PC. It’s been over a year since its release, and players are wondering about news regarding a console release.

Will No Rest for the Wicked release on Xbox and PS5?

The Watcher (Image via Moon Studios)

There is currently no information regarding a console release date for No Rest for the Wicked, but the game will be releasing on Xbox and PS5. The plan is to make the game available on both platforms after it leaves early access.

During the recent Wicked Inside showcase, the developers confirmed that the updates will be more frequent, with the next major patch focusing on co-op gameplay. Hopefully, information regarding the console release will also be available.

“We are very much aware that a lot of you finally want to play No Rest for the Wicked on all major consoles. We have a ton of things planned to further improve on the foundation that we've laid so far,” said the co-creators of the game during the showcase.

Moon Studios is now completely independent

Campaign NPCs (Image via Moon Studios)

Most people will recognize Moon Studios from Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which they released with Xbox Game Studios. For No Rest for the Wicked, the studio partnered with Private Division.

The game did well on release, but following the first major update, the communication from the devs became less frequent. It was later revealed that the studio was going completely independent following Take-Two’s decision to sell Private Division.

Moon Studios acquired the publishing rights to the game after a long legal process. Going independent will now give Moon Studio more time to focus on the game, which will include Xbox and PS5 releases.

