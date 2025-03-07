Will Stars Reach be free to play?

Stars Reach, the upcoming sci-fi sandbox MMO from Playable Worlds, has a lot of potential to be the next big name in the genre. With an ambitious and successful Kickstarter campaign, Star Reach is all set to make a unique game that experiments with emergent physics. Its promises and potential have already attracted a lot of attention towards the game.

However, many players are wondering if Star Reach will be a free-to-play game after it leaves Kickstarter. And the answer is yes, Star Reach will be a free to play game.

What is Stars Reach's business model?

Official gameplay promo screenshot (Image via Playable Worlds, Inc.)

Stars Reach will launch as a free-to-play game, however, it will feature a Property Pass. It is a monthly purchase that lets you own land in the game. While land ownership comes with certain advantages, the developers have made it clear that essential gameplay features will not be locked behind this system.

Like many free-to-play titles, Stars Reach will have an MTX (microtransaction) store. The developers have assured players that their business model is designed to avoid pay-to-win mechanics. Instead, monetization will focus on cosmetic and optional purchases rather than game-breaking advantages.

Official gameplay promo screenshot (Image via Playable Worlds, Inc.)

If you want to earn in-game currency on your own, Stars Reach features a loyalty currency system that will let you earn it organically by simply playing the game. You can use this currency to purchase Property Passes and other store items. Additionally, Property Passes can be shared, traded, or gifted.

Stars Reach has been in development since 2019, with industry veterans Raph Koster and Eric Goldberg leading the project. The game’s Kickstarter campaign has been a massive success, reaching its $200,000 goal in just one hour. It has since surpassed $518,000 with weeks still left in the campaign.

Devs at Playable Worlds studio aims to create a “living, breathing galaxy” where player actions leave a lasting impact. The game’s world is shaped by dynamic physics, with elements like changing weather, natural disasters, and player-driven environmental effects. The developer has promised to release frequent updates to keep fans informed.

While many MMOs struggle to maintain large-scale online worlds, Stars Reach’s innovative approach and transparent development process have fueled optimism. The game is currently in pre-alpha testing, with thousands of players already exploring its systems.

With a free-to-play foundation and an optional monetization model, Stars Reach looks like it has all the ingredients needed to survive the highly saturated genre.

