Will using TurboHUD with Diablo 4 get you banned?

Recently there has been a wave of mods made available for Diablo 4 in the community that aims to enhance the experience of the game. They faced repeated backlashes from the fans and various other communities regarding their recent patch. Hence some people have now taken the responsibility upon themselves to rectify what has been bothering Diablo 4 fans. Therefore, just like most other RPGs, mods have also been made available for this game.

However, after discovering the mods' usage, the developers did not react nicely. Diablo 4 developers Blizzard have come out publicly and warned the players about using mods. This article will cover everything there is to know about this issue.

Blizzard warns that TurboHUD users will get banned from Diablo 4

On the official Blizzard forum website, the Community Manager of the franchise, Adam Fletcher, clearly mentioned on July 27, 2023, that using mods like TurboHUD will get you banned from the servers permanently.

As Fletcher stated:

"We are committed to keeping the world of Sanctuary a safe and fair place for all players, and our Game Security team constantly monitors for cheats and unauthorized modifications."

He added that all the players have complied with the Blizzard EULA, which prohibits them from using mods. He says:

"All Diablo IV players agree to the Blizzard EULA as a condition of playing the game. The Blizzard EULA explicitly prohibits cheating, bots, hacks, and any other unauthorized software which automates, modifies, or otherwise interferes with the game. This is important to players’ security as well as the game’s long-term integrity."

He has clearly mentioned TurboHUD in the post and warned the players who resort to such practice are at risk of seeing their accounts permanently banned. Like all MMO game developers, Blizzard wants to keep Sanctuary and, by extension, the game fair and just for all players.

"With that in mind, we want to make it clear that TurboHUD4, like any game-modifying software, is prohibited for use with Diablo IV. Players who install this kind of software will put their accounts at risk for disciplinary action, which can include permanent suspension. Thank you to our players for helping to keep Sanctuary fair for all."

Players using mods like TurboHUD have been enjoying an unfair advantage over the majority that do not use such enhancements. Hence, to maintain the world's fairness, Diablo 4 developers are making sure to ban the players from using mods from the server.

What is TurboHUD, and why should it be banned?

To begin with, TurboHUD is a user interface-enhancing mod that allows the players to view everything in the game without interacting with it or discovering it. For example, icons will be added to the map, even inside dungeons where it was supposedly dark.

There are various other enhancements in the mod as players are finding the game easier to play with it. This creates an unfair disparity between the ones who do not use the mod and those who do.

Mods are only applicable and fair for strictly single-player games. However, MMO titles such as Diablo 4 are far from that notion. Hence, in multiplayer titles, using mods is unfair. Like From Software banned players from using mods in Elden Ring PvP, Blizzard has been going down the same road as Diablo 4.