"The entitlement is amazing": Reddit lashes out at a player asking devs to disable Diablo 4 PvP

Nothing gets past the Reddit community as Diablo 4 players in the r/diablo subreddit recently resorted to trolling a fan for asking for outrageous changes. As the Season of the Malignant is just around the corner, Blizzard has been active in paying heed to fans' doubts and suggestions. However, one gamer became an object of ridicule.

Diablo 4 player, @crizzonet on Twitter, asked the developers to "give the option to disable PvP." This made Redditors burst out laughing, with one commenting:

Redditors react to fellow Diablo 4 player demanding an option to disable PvP

As mentioned earlier, Twitter user @crizzonet asked Adam Fletcher, Blizzard Entertainment's Global Community Development Director, to "give the option to disable PvP." Understandably, Fletcher solved his query by asking him to stay away from optional areas called Fields of Hatred.

However, the player's demands did not stop as he wanted the developers to "give the option to disable" it so that he could "enjoy the entire map of the game" he paid for. However, Fletcher replied in the same way, "There are no plans to disable PvP."

Some of the users lashed at @crizzonet by saying that he is not the "one single customer" Blizzard has to cater to. Hence, continuing to ask for a change in Diablo 4 that is inconvenient for others or the developers is not the way to go.

Moreover, fans continued to have a laugh as they mentioned how this person has bought a blue checkmark on Twitter. This further led them to not take his opinions seriously. The situation is not surprising as those who have bought the verified blue checkmark have never been looked upon respectfully in the community.

A large number of people in the subreddit could not help but comment on the sense of "entitlement" in repeatedly talking about the issue. They mentioned that "by their logic, people who like PvP should have the whole map PvP-enabled."

Meanwhile, some people praised Adam Fletcher for being extremely patient with the demands from Diablo 4 fans.

As many active developers across games have been bullied by communities or bully them, being patient and solving doubts is one of the best things that Blizzard's staff engages in. The developer has been constantly active in its community and has been solving the issues day in and day out.