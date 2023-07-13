Blizzard to fix Diablo 4 memory leak issue ahead of Season of the Malignant

The latest action RPG from Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo 4 has had its fair share of bugs and fixes in its timeline. However, one of the most annoying of these is a memory leak that has been plaguing the playthroughs of many players across the globe. Moreover, this is not a new problem as it has existed since the open beta.

In a recent post in the official Diablo 4 subreddit, a Blizzard staff has clarified that the issue will be fixed before the Season of the Malignant drops. Here is everything you need to know regarding the news.

Diablo 4 memory leak issue to be fixed very soon

In a Reddit post addressing the issue, the Global Community Development Director of Blizzard, Adam Fletcher, has clarified that the issue will be fixed in the upcoming update on July 18, 2023. This is just two days before the Season of the Malignant is released.

The memory leak issue is basically an uncanny spike in the memory usage of a PC where the game takes up more than 90% of the entire available memory. This is why the title tends to freeze and crash frequently for many players. However, Blizzard has finally acknowledged this issue and has reportedly promised to have a fix ready in the next update before Season 1 drops.

Meanwhile, there have been several instances of VRAM usage spikes recently, which are also classified as leaks as reported by some players. Although this is in much smaller numbers compared to the memory spikes, it is still concerning as Diablo 4 is a very GPU-intensive game. Hence, if this issue persists further, Blizzard will have to again patch this in a further update.

Bugs and issues in 2023 seem to be an imminent part of any PC game. However, the way Blizzard continuously perseveres to solve these problems and provide a better outcome for all the players is good to see. Hence, It is natural that the issues will be fixed sooner or later once the developers come to know about the problems.

This concludes everything you needed to know about the memory leak issue in Diablo 4. As the Season of the Malignant is just around the corner, it is arguably the perfect time to grab a copy of the game. It is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

