"Fresh meat indeed": Reddit reacts after player encounters Level 1 Butcher in Diablo 4

Although The Butcher has been one of the most intimidating and ruthless enemies in Diablo 4, a player has recently encountered a mere Level 1 version of the Abomination. The Level 2 Sorcerer character could not believe it and posted it on Reddit as fans are having a laugh over this rather peculiar event in the action RPG.

Diablo 4 player, Darksnipsy, was playing the game with a new character as a Sorcerer when he met The Level 1 Butcher. After being tortured by this exact enemy innumerable times, players all over the world were really intrigued by the Reddit post.

Players react to the occurrence of a Level 1 Butcher in Diablo 4

Reddit user Darksnipsy encountered a Level 1 Butcher on their second playthrough with their new character. Despite being only a Level 1 Butcher, it gave decent competition to the Level 2 Sorcerer. In the end, Darksnipsy was victorious. However, that is entirely because the player had already finished unlocking all the Altars of Lilith and the region's renown.

Although people considered The Butcher's drops to be always a Legendary, this one sadly dropped only a Level 1 White offhand item. The rewards were extremely subpar for killing a Level 1 Butcher. Hence, if you want to create one character just to search for a Level 1 Butcher, it will mostly not be worth it in Diablo 4.

This entire occurrence was extremely preposterous for most fans as they could not believe a Level 1 Butcher existed in the game's files. As many players have had sour experiences with The Butcher, it was refreshing to see that someone had a good time with its Level 1 version.

People in the comments have been letting others know of their opinions and experiences. Most of them do not want to meet this abomination again, as it is easily one of the hardest bosses in the entire game. However, there are also instances where players have finally conquered this beast and commented their thoughts under the preposterous Level 1 Butcher post.

Being a level higher than The Butcher did not prove to be quite a big bonus, as the player still had to work reasonably hard to defeat it. Although it was just at Level 2, other players on the Reddit post still could not believe that a Level 2 character could take down a Level 1 Butcher in Diablo 4.

Although the Level 1 Butcher was subject to a healthy Reddit thread, this occurrence was rather peculiar in the action RPG. It was fun to see a fully grown Butcher being just Level 1, stuttering around dungeons trying to kill a Level 2 Sorcerer.

