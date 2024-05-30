With latest WoW Remix hotfix, Ward Cheese is dead (patch notes)

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria received a very interesting hotfix that adjusted some major parts of the game. In particular, a popular raid strategy that made bosses too easy was removed. In addition, the restrictive stat cap on the Cloak of Infinite Potential was lifted, making it a bit closer to “Infinite.” The developer also made a separate statement regarding the power creep of enemies in the world between 60-70 and also addressed a player complaint, regarding gear upgrades.

After the “Frogger incident”, many players felt that the gear upgrade costs were a bit too high, leading to people finding exploits to grind up their gear much faster. Unfortunately, players aren’t going to get what they want from the developer in this WoW Remix hotfix.

WoW Remix hotfix adjusts Cloak of Infinite Potential, Ward Cheese, Gear Upgrades, and more

The latest WoW Remix Hotfix made some pretty serious changes to the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Perhaps the biggest change in the hotfix from WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, was to the “Ward Cheese” strategy. It was a way players used a pair of gems from this game mode to one-shot bosses. Unfortunately, Ward of Salvation no longer applies a heal absorb. It will still deliver additional damage, but should not be able to one-shot raid bosses anymore.

That will no doubt upset raiders, who were enjoying using it for some of the more challenging raid bosses. However, in both the hotfix, and a developer update, it was said that Endgame tuning adjustments were made to Heroic Scenarios, Heroic Dungeons, and Normal Raids so that they don’t have such drastic spikes in power.

As a part of that developer update, the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria staff discussed the desired gear upgrade cost reduction fans want. Another major change was to the Cloak of Infinite Potential - one of the biggest parts of this WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria mode.

My cloak isn't anywhere close to the old stat cap, much less the new one (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The 200K statcap on the cloak was a bug, and this was removed. While the Cloak isn’t “Infinite”, the new statcap is 10 million, which will be much harder to reach. The developer had this to say:

“Looking forward, we want you to know that we do not plan to change the Bronze cost of upgrading gear. We’ve already seen many players make the decision to upgrade items so that they can comfortably take on Heroic raids (and hopefully earn the large amounts of Bronze available from them)."

The developer went on to say:

"The gains in power that come with increasing your item levels are exponential, not linear, and we don’t want anyone to second-guess their decision to become much more powerful.”

There are still plenty of ways to farm up Bronze - such as rolling an alt, getting to level 70, and claiming the free 40K Bronze. Since you gain extra EXP bonuses through your Cloak of Infinite Potential, it gets easier and easier to level up alts.

It’s worth it to create them, to have an army of level 70 characters, and to purchase cosmetics like mounts, without sacrificing gear upgrades for your main characters.

WoW Remix May 29, 2024, Hotfix patch notes

The below changes to WoW Remix are already in place, thanks to the May 29, 2024 hotfix. You can find the complete changes below:

Endgame tuning adjustments have been made to Heroic Scenarios, Heroic Dungeons, and Normal Raids so that they increase in power more slowly between levels 60 and 70. Heroic and Mythic raids have been adjusted so there is a smoother transition between them.

Players who completed the Pearlfin Jinyu questline can now bring Lesser Charms of Good Fortune to Elder Lusshan for additional reputation.

Players who completed the Forest Hozen questline can now bring Lesser Charms of Good Fortune to Chief Kah Kah for additional reputation.

Fixed a bug that inadvertently capped the maximum stats that can be gained on a Cloak of Infinite Potential. That cap has been removed.

Shado Pan Assault reputation earned per boss kill increased to 1000 (was before 300). This amount is available daily.

Elder Great Turtles and Ancient Spineclaws have migrated back to the Timeless Shore, which should benefit players who are just Killing Time.

Illusion: Sha Corruption can now be destroyed by players who have already learned it elsewhere.

Adjusted and tuned several gem effects:

Arcanist’s Edge absorb amount (that can be converted into damage) has been doubled.

Fervor health amounts (that can be converted into damage) have been doubled.

Righteous Frenzy damage dealt to targets increased to 2% per second (was 1%).

Developers’ notes: This should give healers a bit more to do while optimizing their group’s damage, and it should make some gem combinations even more interesting.

Searing Light collected healing points increased to 10% (was 7%).

Slay cannot critically strike.

Developers’ notes: Slay still hits for the player’s entire health amount, and will remain an incredibly powerful option.

Ward of Salvation no longer applies a heal absorb. It has been reworked so that the caster’s heals are duplicated as an absorb shield, but not other sources of healing.

Developers’ notes: Ward of Salvation will remain a powerful way for healers to deliver some additional damage, but should not trivialize the most difficult raid encounters.

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria will be available for the next 11 weeks, for players to explore the original Mists of Pandaria expansion. It will be available until approximately the start of The War Within expansion, later this year.