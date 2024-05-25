How to get free 40,000 Bronze in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

If you want a free 40,000 Bronze in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, it’s as easy as getting to Level 70. That is, however, provided you aren’t one of the many players who took advantage of an exploit to farm an incredible amount of stats and Bronze on the Timeless Isle. This has been since patched, but for several days, players were grouping and defeating Gulping Frogs on Timeless Isle. This was giving them Minor Charms to turn in, as well.

Players were forcing the frogs to hyperspawn, increasing the overall spawn rate. Then, groups were slaughtering these frogs to gain rewards far faster than they should have access. If your cape was nerfed by the developers, you cannot get the free 40,000 Bronze in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria.

If you’re safe from punishment, here’s all you need to know about this gift in the latest limited-time mode in World of Warcraft.

Players who didn’t use the Frog Exploit can receive free 40,000 Bronze in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

Just head to this location when you hit Level 70 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Thankfully, this free 40,000 Bronze for WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is for all your characters, provided you weren’t flagged as a cheater. If you only did a little bit of farming from Gulper Frogs, you were likely safe.

However, you cannot see or accept this quest until you hit Level 70. You’ll receive the quest Infinite Growth II from Momentus, at Tian Monastery, in The Jade Forest. Once you have hit the appropriate level, travel to Tian Monastery at coordinates (42.6, 27.2), speak to him, and accept the quest. You’ll see a purple triangle with an exclamation mark on your map when it’s time.

Momentous will state that Eternus has approved a dispensation of Bronze for “experienced Timerunners.” This is also the NPC that empowers/upgrades your equipment, so it’s likely you’ve visited him before now.

Momentus has your rewards when it's time (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

He’ll have two more quests to give you: Infinite Growth III and IV. All you have to do is complete these quests, and you’ll gain a total of 40,000 Bronze for free in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria.

You can use this on whatever you want; whether you want to upgrade your gear, or you want to unlock a rare, expensive mount, that’s up to you. As long as your Cloak of Infinite Potential wasn’t nerfed by the developers, you can do this on every single character you have in this game mode once they hit Level 70.

Check out our other WoW guides

Best Addons (Remix) || New Remix Achievements || Earthen Ring Quartermaster (Classic Cata) || Best Classes for Worgen/Goblin (Classic Cata) || New Race/Class combinations (Classic Cata) ||