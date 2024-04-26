All new Race and Class combinations in WoW Cataclysm Classic

WoW Cataclysm Classic is going to change the class and race combinations in a positive way, for Classic-era fans. Some of the changes listed below should have likely happened years before this, while others are just nice additions. This doesn’t really change anything about playing the game, though. Racial passives do not make or break any aspect of playing the game - except unless you’re into grinding reputation. In that case, Humans are kings.

One of the biggest changes to the Classic-era servers was revealed earlier this year with WoW Cataclysm Classic. While Cataclysm as an expansion was the reason many fans wanted Classic in the first place, it has now begun to make its way towards those servers as well. Here’s what you can look forward to, if you want to roll a new character or race-change.

Note: An asterisk (*) denotes a new combination

What race class combinations will be available in WoW Cataclysm Classic?

1) Alliance Races

WoW Cataclysm Classic gives Alliance players some great new options (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sadly, the Draenei from Burning Crusade gain no new race/class combinations in WoW Cataclysm Classic. They would later gain Warlock, but that wouldn't happen for many years beyond this expansion.

Humans finally unlocking the power of Hunters was a great change, but the real winners were Dwarves, who gained the Shaman and Warlock classes. It was also interesting to see Night Elf players finally gain access to the Mage class.

Draenei: Death Knight, Hunter, Mage, Paladin, Shaman, Warrior

Death Knight, Hunter, Mage, Paladin, Shaman, Warrior Dwarf: Death Knight, Hunter, Mage*, Paladin, Priest, Rogue, Shaman*, Warlock*, Warrior

Death Knight, Hunter, Mage*, Paladin, Priest, Rogue, Shaman*, Warlock*, Warrior Gnome: Death Knight, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, Warrior

Death Knight, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, Warrior Human: Death Knight, Hunter*, Mage, Paladin, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, Warrior

Death Knight, Hunter*, Mage, Paladin, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, Warrior Night Elf: Death Knight, Druid, Hunter, Mage*, Priest, Rogue, Warrior

Death Knight, Druid, Hunter, Mage*, Priest, Rogue, Warrior Worgen: Death Knight*, Druid*, Hunter*, Mage*, Priest*, Rogue*, Warlock*, Warrior*

2) Horde Races

Trolls finally get Druid in WoW Cataclysm Classic's race class combination update (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Like the Draenei, Blood Elves also gained nothing new, but that wasn’t a big surprise. They already have an incredible list of race and class combinations to access in WoW Cataclysm Classic. On the Horde side of things, it was great to see Trolls channel two new styles of mysticism: the Infernal Warlock powers, and the Nature power of Druids. I have to ask why Trolls didn’t have this at launch, though - they literally worship animal deities. What better thing than to transform into them?

Though my personal favorite change at the time of Cataclysm was Undead Hunter - Undead’s my favorite race, and finally being able to play an Undead Hunter was just so great for me.

Blood Elf: Death Knight, Hunter, Mage, Paladin, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, Warrior

Death Knight, Hunter, Mage, Paladin, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, Warrior Goblin: Death Knight*, Hunter*, Mage*, Priest*, Rogue*, Shaman*, Warlock*, Warrior*

Death Knight*, Hunter*, Mage*, Priest*, Rogue*, Shaman*, Warlock*, Warrior* Orc: Death Knight, Hunter, Mage*, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, Warrior

Death Knight, Hunter, Mage*, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, Warrior Tauren: Death Knight, Druid, Hunter, Paladin*, Priest*, Shaman, Warrior

Death Knight, Druid, Hunter, Paladin*, Priest*, Shaman, Warrior Undead: Death Knight, Hunter*, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, Warrior

Death Knight, Hunter*, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Warlock, Warrior Troll: Death Knight, Druid*, Hunter, Mage, Priest, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock*, Warrior

WoW Cataclysm Classic will bring a wide variety of new features and changes to the Classic-era servers, when the pre-expansion patch drops on April 30, 2024.