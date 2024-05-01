WoW Cataclysm Classic: What are the best classes for Worgen and Goblin?

WoW Cataclysm Classic brings two new races to the servers: Worgen and Goblins. The Alliance and Horde both have powerful new allies, and they are absolutely worth playing. While the statistics differences between the various races are minute at best, the racial traits each one has do lend themselves to specific classes. It’s important to note that there’s no bad race to pick, but some have better pairings than others.

Worgen and Goblins coming to WoW Cataclysm Classic are just one facet of the newest Classic-era expansion. If you plan on playing either of the new races, here are the passives and the classes you should consider.

Note: This article is partially based on the author's opinion.

Racial traits and best classes for Worgen and Goblin in WoW Cataclysm Classic

1) Worgen (Alliance)

Frankly, Druid is one of the best picks, hands down (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Racial traits

Aberration: Increases resistance to harmful Nature/Shadow effects.

Increases resistance to harmful Nature/Shadow effects. Darkflight: Activates your True Form and increases movement speed by an additional 40% for 10s.

Activates your True Form and increases movement speed by an additional 40% for 10s. Enable Worgen Altered Form: Can swap between Worgen/Human form.

Can swap between Worgen/Human form. Flayer: +15 Skinning, and skin enemies faster.

+15 Skinning, and skin enemies faster. Running Wild: Drop to all fours and run faster as a wild animal.

Drop to all fours and run faster as a wild animal. Two Forms: Turn into your currently inactive form.

Turn into your currently inactive form. Viciousness: Increases critical strike chance by 1%.

Now that Worgen have gone beyond the Greymane Wall, the shapeshifting members of the Human Alliance can now be picked in WoW Cataclysm Classic. Their powerful racial traits give them an edge in a wide array of classes. In general, anytime you’re playing something that uses Leatherworking and Skinning, you want to consider Worgen. They receive +15 to Skinning, and skin faster than normal.

Shapeshifting doesn’t really do anything other than look cool, but Darkflight does give a temporary movement speed boost and shapeshifts so that one’s pretty handy in WoW Cataclysm Classic. But what classes are the best?

Best classes

Druid

Hunter

Rogue

Druid, Rogue, and Hunter are arguably the best picks, no matter how you want to play WoW Cataclysm Classic for Worgen. You’ve got Viciousness and Darkflight to move around faster and reposition, and the flat +1% Critical Strike is always high value. You pair these with the increased Skinning, and you can easily put together better gear as you level, and even beyond.

The above reasons are also why you want to play a Death Knight as a Worgen. While they don’t gain anything from Skinning, you could still use that to make money. The same goes for Mage and Warlock. While they are solid picks, they are not in the same league as Druid/Rogue/Hunter.

2) Goblin (Horde)

When in doubt, serve the Lich King (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Racial traits

Best Deals Anywhere: Always receive the best possible price, regardless of faction.

Always receive the best possible price, regardless of faction. Better Living Through Chemistry: +15 Alchemy skill.

+15 Alchemy skill. Pack Hobgoblin: Calls in Gobber, who lets you access your bank for 1m.

Calls in Gobber, who lets you access your bank for 1m. Rocket Barrage: Shoots Belt Rockets at the enemy, which deals fire damage.

Shoots Belt Rockets at the enemy, which deals fire damage. Rocket Jump: Use your Rocket Boots to propel yourself forward. Cannot use abilities that slow the rate of falling for 10s after using this.

Use your Rocket Boots to propel yourself forward. Cannot use abilities that slow the rate of falling for 10s after using this. Time is Money: +1% increase to Attack/Casting Speed.

Frankly, most of Goblin's passives are pretty mediocre. I love the race themselves, but Rocket Barrage is on the GCD, and Pack Hobgoblin is only occasionally useful. However, Better Living Through Chemistry is quite handy if you plan on making potions. The real winners are Best Deals Anywhere (always get the best discount), Time is Money (+1% increase to Attack/Casting speed), and of course, the mobility skill Rocket Jump.

Best classes

Death Knight

Rogue

Priest

Personally, Death Knight Goblins not only look cool in WoW Cataclysm Classic, but the Rocket Jump and Time is Money passives give players a useful movement ability in a pinch, as well as increased Attack Speed. These are the two most important features of a Goblin, to be honest. The same goes for Rogues, as both these abilities are incredibly useful in getting as much damage out as possible while keeping safe from incoming harm.

Rocket Jump is one of the reasons I picked Priest; it’s a class that is famously not very mobile. You can use it to get out of the way, or as an option instead of the incredibly slow Levitate on the way down from a drop. You also have increased casting speed, which can always be beneficial.

Worgen and Goblin aren’t the only new faces in WoW Cataclysm Classic. Several races received new class combinations, giving players plenty of new options when it comes to making a new character on the Classic-era servers.