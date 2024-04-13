All mounts available in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria has a confirmed list of mounts players can unlock during the limited-time mode. Players will unlock them in one of two ways: with the new Bronze currency or as a reward for completing specific achievements. Thankfully, players can see them on the PTR, if they want to know what the mounts will look like for the new ones. Some of these will be familiar, classic mounts from the expansion, while others are brand new.

If you want to know where the original mount dropped, what it costs to get during WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, and more, look no further. Some will definitely take some incredible grinding, but among these collectibles are rare, hard-to-find mounts that need serious luck to get on the retail servers.

All known mounts available during WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria and their costs

There are a wealth of cool mounts you can unlock in this mode (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

During the 10.2.7 patch of World of Warcraft, a limited-time mode called WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria will be released, and with it, 32 mounts can be unlocked for your account. There are vendors on the Pandaran continent where you can use a new currency “Bronze,” to purchase a wealth of mounts. The vast majority are remixed from previous designs throughout the original expansion’s lifetime.

The list below features all the new mounts for WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria. Some are from rare monster drops that were redesigned, to re-colors of raid mount drops, such as the Juggernaut from the Siege of Orgrimmar. You can see the full list below, with their Bronze cost:

New mounts for Remix servers

Sky Surfer: 2200

2200 Golden Discuss: 2200

2200 Mogu Hazeblazer: 2200

2200 Feathered Windsurfer String: 2200

2200 Reins of the Jungle Riding Crane: 2200

2200 Reins of the Gilded Riding Crane: 2200

2200 Reins of the Pale Riding Crane: 2200

2200 Reins of the Rose Riding Crane: 2200

2200 Reins of the Silver Riding Crane: 2200

2200 Reins of the Luxurious Riding Crane: 2200

2200 Reins of the Tropical Riding Crane: 2200

2200 Reins of the Snowy Riding Goat: 2200

2200 Reins of the Riverwalker Mushan: 2200

2200 Reins of the Palehide Mushan Beast: 2200

2200 Reins of the Black Riding Yak: 2200

2200 Reins of the Modest Expedition Yak: 2200

2200 Reins of the Kafa Yak: 2200

2200 Reins of the Purple Shado-Pan Riding Tiger: 4400

4400 Cobalt Juggernaut: 4400

4400 Fel Iron Juggernaut: 4400

4400 Reins of the Bloody Skyscreamer: 4400

4400 Reins of the Night Pterrorwing: 4400

4400 Reins of the Jade Pterrordax: 4400

4400 Reins of the Marble Quilen: 6600

6600 Reins of the Guardian Quilen: 6600

6600 Reins of the Dashing Windsteed: 6600

6600 Reins of the Forest Windsteed: 6600

6600 Reins of the Daystorm Windsteed: 6600

In addition, several rarer mounts on the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria servers will be the original designs. However, these are all incredibly rare, hard-to-acquire mounts. To compensate for that, these have specific level requirements before you can purchase them, and cost far more than any of the new mounts.

Below you’ll find some of the rarest mounts in the game’s history, but they can be purchased during WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, if you take the time to grind through enough content to afford the Bronze cost:

Mount Name Vanilla Drop Location Cost Level Requirement Reins of the Slate Primordial Direhorn Zandalari Warbringer 18,700 Level 17 Reins of the Astral Cloud Serpent Elegon 18,700 Level 35 Spawn of Horridon Horridon 38,500 Level 32 Son of Galleon's Saddle Galleon 38,500 Level 32 Reins of the Cobalt Primordial Direhorn Oondasta 38,500 Level 17 Clutch of Ji-Kun Ji-Kun 38,500 Level 35 Reins of the Thundering Onyx Cloud Serpent Huolon 38,500 Level 35 Reins of the Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent Sha of Anger 38,500 Level 35 Reins of the Thundering Cobalt Cloud Serpent Nalak 38,500 Level 35 Kor'kron Juggernaut Garrosh Hellscream (Mythic) 38,500 Level 35 Reins of the Thundering Ruby Cloud Serpent Alani 50,000 Level 35

Finally, there is also a pair of mounts that come from achievements you can complete while taking part in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria. Reins of the August Phoenix comes from the Time Trial achievement (reach Level 20), and Reins of the Astral Emperor’s Serpent requires completing a few achievements in the Vale of Eternal Blossoms zone.

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria will launch during the 10.2.7 patch timeline for World of Warcraft, though an official date has not been given as of this time.