All new Achievements in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

With WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, there will be a wealth of interesting achievements to chase. Completing these challenges, in addition to giving achievement points that will later become “Feats of Strength” on the retail server, will also give players account-bound rewards. These cosmetics will be taken onto the main server as well, so players can show them off as the next expansion, The War Within kicks off later this year.

Now that the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria PTR has begun, the achievement list has also been revealed, courtesy of Wowhead. This could change between now and launch, however. More achievements could be added, or these could be made easier or harder, as the Blizzard developers deem necessary. Let’s dive into these brand-new challenges and what they reward.

All new meta achievements featured in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

There are several new meta achievements in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, the upcoming limited-time game mode. Each corresponds with a particular aspect of the expansion, such as a region in Pandaria, or a facet of the gameplay, such as the Landfall questline which took place in Krasarang Wilds.

What is interesting about these achievements, is that you do not have to complete all of the objectives. Each achievement has a specific number of objectives that have to be met, which is a change of pace for WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria. Typically, players have to complete every part of an achievement for the reward.

Below is the complete list of new achievements coming in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, as far as we know now. This could change in the future, depending on what the Blizzard developers decide:

The Jade Forest rewards Cherry Blossom Trail (toy): Complete two of the following

rewards (toy): Complete two of the following Campaign: The Jade Forest

Order of the Cloud Serpent

Tour The Jade Forest

Looking for Group: The Jade Forest

Valley of the Four Winds rewards Halfhill Farmer’s Backpack (cosmetic): Complete two of the following:

Campaign: Valley of the Four Winds

Looking for Group: Valley of the Four Winds

Tour Valley of the Four Winds

Krasarang Wilds rewards Chen Stormstout’s Keg (cosmetic): Complete one of the following

Campaign: Krasarang Wilds

Tour Krasarang Wilds

Kun-Lai Summit rewards Chen Stormstout’s Bamboo Hat/Chen Stormstout’s Bamboo Hat (Cloak and Head cosmetic): Complete one of the following:

Campaign: Kun-Lai Summit

Tour Kun-Lai Summit

Looking for Group: Kun-Lai Summit

Vale of Eternal Blossoms rewards Reins of the Astral Emperor’s Serpent (mount): Complete two of the following:

Looking for Group: Vale of Eternal Blossoms

Golden Lotus

The August Celestials

Elusive Foes: Vale of Eternal Blossoms

Townlong Steppes rewards Muskpaw Calf (pet): Complete two of the following:

Campaign: Townlong Steppes

Tour Townlong Steppes

Looking for Group: Townlong Steppes

Shado-Pan

Dread Wastes rewards Sha Corruption Illusion: Complete one of the following:

Campaign: Dread Wastes

Tour Dread Wastes

The Klaxxi

Landfall rewards Class Ensemble: Complete two of the following:

Campaign: Landfall

Elusive Foes: Landfall

Operation: Shieldwall

Dominance Offensive

Isle of Thunder rewards Class Arsenal: Complete one of the following:

Campaign Isle of Thunder

Elusive Foes: Isle of Thunder

Looking for Group: Isle of Thunder

Escalation rewards Timerunner’s Beacon (trinket): Complete three of the following:

Battle on the High Seas

Theramore’s Fall

Blood in the Snow

Dark Heart of Pandaria

Secrets of Ragefire

Raid Finder: Siege of Orgrimmar

Reins of the Astral Emperor's Serpent in Mists of Pandaria's limited-time mode (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When it comes to these achievements, there are several patterns. Each achievement gives a different kind of player an option on how they want to approach it. For example, Campaign achievements require players to complete all the major storylines for a zone in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria.

Elusive Foes want you to defeat the region’s Rare Monsters, and Tour quests want you to do a variety of things in the zone. If you see a requirement named after a faction, such as Klaxxi or Golden Lotus, you have to reach Exalted with that faction.

While the experience point gain should be faster, it’s unknown how the reputation grind will be for achievements in WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria. There’s also Looking for Group that wants you to complete specific tasks in the zone.

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is coming in Spring 2024. While a date isn’t clear at this time, it will be a part of the 10.2.7 update that is coming soon.