WoW Cataclysm: Earthen Ring Quartermaster location, explained

The Earthen Ring Quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm can be incredibly frustrating to find for players. The waters of Vashj'ir are deep, and the area is massive, and it’s not always very clear where you should go. It’s the first region you visit as a part of this expansion, and while not everyone was thrilled about an entirely underwater zone, at least you could swim to where you needed to go in most cases.

Thankfully, the Earthen Ring Quartermaster is in the same location as he is on the retail servers for World of Warcraft - so finding him in WoW Cataclysm shouldn’t be too taxing.

This expansion brought plenty of new race/class combinations alongside these brand-new zones. But if you’re new, or simply do not remember - or didn’t play through the Cataclysm content - we’re here to guide you to where you need to go.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Where to find Earthen Ring Quartermaster in WoW Cataclysm

Head deep into the waters of Vashj'ir to find this vendor. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Now that players have access to WoW Cataclysm and all the new features it brought with it, players are ready to aid their allies and purchase fantastic items from faction vendors, such as the Earthen Ring Quartermaster. Regardless of faction, players will seek out Provisioner Arok in the Silver Tide Hollow section of The Shimmering Expanse.

If you’ve already explored deep into Vashj’ir, you can use the flight path to head directly to Silver Tide Hollow, where WoW Cataclysm’s Earthen Ring Quartermaster is already waiting for you.

Otherwise, swim to the Shimmering Expanse section of the map, and go to coordinates (49.0, 42.0). Once you’re close to him, you’ll want to start climbing higher on the map, because the cave for this area is not at ground level.

Those flowers reveal the entrance to the quartermaster. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Look for the Purple Tubers and Yellow Flowers in the screenshot above, and simply swim right into the cavern’s opening. You’ll find Provisioner Arok on the far end of the room, with the title “Earthen Ring Quartermaster” in WoW Cataclysm. At first, you won’t be able to purchase very much from this vendor, but you can gain reputation with him in a few ways.

Simply completing quests in the zone gives Earthen Ring reputation that will help. When you’ve completed this zone’s storyline and hit level 85, you can do daily quests focused on the Earthen Ring.

Another good idea is to purchase the Earthen Ring Tabard when you reach “Friendly”. This lets you grind this expansion’s dungeons to gain rep with this particular faction in WoW Cataclysm. All factions let you do this, so it’s a good idea to buy them all.

The Cataclysm Classic content has recently been unleashed onto the Classic-era servers, launching back on May 20, 2024. Players will have access to much of the game’s content right away, with PVP seasons and raids opening up in the near future.