With Path of Exile 2 and Last Epoch locking horns, April is set to be jam-packed for ARPG players

ARPG fans are going to eat well in April 2025: Path of Exile 2 and Last Epoch are dropping updates at the start of the month, and that’s hardly everything on the way. It’s interesting to see two games in the same genre drop major updates just a handful of days apart. While both games are of the same genre and are similar in some ways, I wouldn’t call them competition for one another. They both offer very different experiences.

Interestingly enough, if Path of Exile 2 and Last Epoch updates weren’t enough, noted ARPG Diablo 4 is going to drop Season 8 in April 2025, though it has been delayed until the end of the month. Thankfully, all three aren’t dropping at the same time.

April 2025 promises to be a chaotic month for ARPGs, from Path of Exile 2, Last Epoch, and more updating

ARPGs Path of Exile 2 and Last Epoch are both dropping updates on April 4 and 2, 2025 respectively. While PoE 2 is still very much in early access, and so the update is surely going to be one to be excited about, Eleventh Hour Games will drop the first update for Last Epoch in months. There have been small bug-fix patches, but fans are waiting on that Season 2 drop.

Both games updating in the same week will surely be interesting, though Path of Exile 2 will likely win out in terms of active players. Last Epoch has unfortunately fallen off since its launch (with a peak of 258K), while PoE 2 is still going strong with 20k-40k players (with a peak of 578K). You also have to consider the other platforms Grinding Gear Games supports.

That isn’t to say Last Epoch is dead, or that it’s not worth playing — we enjoyed our time playing the game. However, it simply hasn’t received the support fans would have liked. Thankfully that’s going to change soon, and hopefully will increase the game’s active playerbase.

Season 2 of Last Epoch is going to be called Tombs of the Erased. It will add content to the endgame and plenty of quality-of-life features as well as increase the power of the already excellent crafting system. The most important part is the endgame though, because the game’s final content is a little on the lackluster side.

Hopes are high for Last Epoch's Season 2 and beyond - it sounds like they have a lot of great plans (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Path of Exile 2, on the other hand, is dropping 0.2.0, called Dawn of the Hunt. Arguably the biggest update to the game is going to be the addition of the Huntress class, though the upcoming Spear weapon is also a nice touch.

We’re also hoping for the first real Challenge League to show up for the ARPG, but time will tell on that front. Toward the end of April 2025, there will be a livestream to give all the details fans are looking for. But these aren’t even the only updates for ARPGs in this month!

Diablo 4 is dropping Season 8, which will be focused around unlocking and using boss powers. This promises to be quite interesting, for sure. There are also some major changes coming to the game, slowing down the leveling process a bit, and increasing the difficulty of the Torment modes. Fans have complained about the lack of challenge, and Blizzard is answering the call.

No matter what kind of online ARPG you’re fiending for, you’re going to have something to look forward to in April 2025. Personally, I’m more excited for a new class to try out in Path of Exile 2, even though I do love Diablo 4, and enjoy Last Epoch. We’ll have to see how these updates shake out and what they offer players in terms of content and enjoyment.

