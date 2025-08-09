World of Tanks 15th Anniversary: All bonuses and rewards

World of Tanks 15th Anniversary marks a huge milestone not just for the game and its developers, but also for the community. This free-to-play MMO was launched in 2010 and has continued to grow in strength over time. Victor Kislyi, CEO of Wargaming, had this to say on the occasion:

"Since then, it’s become something even greater — a digital hobby that unites millions of dedicated players across the globe. Here’s to the battles we’ve fought, the friendships we’ve forged, and the many more years ahead.”

From August 8, 2025, to August 31, 2025, celebrations will be active, and players stand a chance to win some incredible rewards. There are also in-game bonuses to acquire that will give you an edge in gameplay. That said, here's what to expect.

All bonuses and rewards for the World of Tanks 15th Anniversary

World of Tanks 15th Anniversary celebrations are now live (Image via Wargaming)

Here's a breakdown of the five types of bonuses and rewards players can obtain during the World of Tanks 15th Anniversary event:

The celebration kicks off right in the Garage, where players can access the Anniversary Album . Log in daily to open envelopes, relive key moments from World of Tanks history, and claim thrilling rewards.

. Log in daily to open envelopes, relive key moments from World of Tanks history, and claim thrilling rewards. With the special Anniversary Battle Pass Chapter, players will be able to earn the brand-new Brennos, a Tier VIII French heavy tank, special crew from the Garage tankers, and other valuable in-game items.

players will be able to earn the brand-new Brennos, a Tier VIII French heavy tank, special crew from the Garage tankers, and other valuable in-game items. The Arcade Cabinet will feature the Overwhelming Fire fun mode for two weekends in August. It delivers high-intensity battles with eight unconventional vehicles firing thousands of rounds per minute.

fun mode for two weekends in August. It delivers high-intensity battles with eight unconventional vehicles firing thousands of rounds per minute. Veteran In-game Bonuses : Everyone who created their World of Tanks account before April 14, 2012, is officially recognized as a veteran and gets a special “15th Anniversary” badge. In any battle that includes at least one veteran player, all participants receive a +15% boost to the base amount of credits earned in battle.

: Everyone who created their World of Tanks account before is officially recognized as a veteran and gets a special “15th Anniversary” badge. In any battle that includes at least one veteran player, all participants receive a +15% boost to the base amount of credits earned in battle. Anniversary Streams: A series of anniversary streams where players can earn 3D and 2D tank styles, Crew skins, Tier VIII–IX Premium vehicles, and much more.

As mentioned, these rewards will be obtainable until August 31, 2025. If you're interested in earning these, you can jump into the game right now and be part of the World of Tanks 15th Anniversary celebrations.

