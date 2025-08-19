World of Tanks update 2.0 was revealed during Gamescom 2025, and with it, a new tank tier. After 15 years of the game being operable, there’s finally going to be a new tier: Tier XI! This is alongside other important features and updates, such as a redesigned Hangar and UI, a new mode with a brand-new map, a major balance update, and much more. It’s being called the “cornerstone of the game’s future evolution” by Michael Broek, World of Tanks Publishing Director West.

It’s a huge series of updates for the tactical tank-based shooter, but clearly the biggest one has to be the new Tier XI that will be available in World of Tanks 2.0. Fans won’t have to wait for this huge update either, since it’s dropping in September 2025!

World of Tanks 2.0 update to finally add a new tank tier to the game

On September 3, 2025, World of Tanks 2.0 will drop, adding 16 new Tier XI vehicles, alongside a wealth of other updates. The progression will be organic, and these vehicles all have unique gameplay mechanics, and won’t be the only new Tier XI vehicles added to the game. Others are planned for the future.

There will also be awesome upgrades for each of these Tier XI vehicles in World of Tanks 2.0, found in the hangar for easy upgrades and customization. Perhaps the most important thing is that there are no extra barriers to unlocking these tanks. No premium currency is required to unlock these tanks.

It sounds like it’s going to be nice and smooth to unlock them. While there are 16 new tanks, 15 of them follow this progression. There is a special tank, which is the ultimate reward from Personal Missions 3.0.

When these Tier XI tanks drop, they will be available for the Main Nations; USA, Britain, France, Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia, and more. Those are just the countries we had confirmed during our preview.

This is a huge update to the game, because this is the first time a new tier has been added, from the 15 years the game has been available. There’s a lot that’s going to be changing in World of Tanks, but if you’re worried, and don’t like the new settings, there is Legacy support for all previous settings, so you don’t have to jump into the future until you’re ready.

That’s not everything coming for World of Tanks, either. There’s a gorgeous new Scandinavian map (Nordskar), and a brand-new PVE event, Operation Boiling Point. This will be a narrative backdrop for the Tier XI vehicles, and players will be able to try three of these new tanks in the PVE mode, so they can try them out, and see what is best for them.

The UI has been streamlined, to be made more functional, informative, and easy to use, as has the Hangar. The idea is that no more than two clicks should be needed to get anywhere in the Hangar. There’s also a major rebalance coming to WoT, rebalancing over 350 vehicles across all tiers, to make gameplay feel better. Finally, there’s also a brand-new matchmaker, built from the ground up to offer better team balance and faster queue times.

There’s a lot to love about World of Tanks 2.0. It’s a huge series of sweeping changes, with the goal to set the tone for the future of the game. There’s all kinds of incredible updates coming in patch 2.0. Whether you want new tools like an armor inspector, 2K/4K visuals, or balance changes, there’s something for you.

