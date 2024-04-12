World of Tanks: How to claim the Amazon Prime Turtlemania Package, and what's inside

Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers can now get the Turtlemania Package in their World of Tanks accounts. Recently, Nickelodeon partnered with Wargaming to bring their beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise to the World of Tanks with the Turlemania pack. This pack added various TMNT-themed features and cosmetics to the game.

Amazon Prime Gaming is a sub-service of the Amazon Prime subscription, which offers free games, exclusive in-game awards, as well as event passes and seasonal packages. In the latest selection of awards, Amazon Prime Games has introduced the Turtlemania package to World of Tanks.

Do note that this is the Turtlemania Package, which offers a certain set of guaranteed rewards and limited-time tank rentals. There is also a Turtlemania Battle Pass, which offers progressive 3D styles, commenders, and other rewards, Amazon Prime Game service does not include the Turtlemania Battle Pass.

How to claim the Turtlemania Package in World of Tanks through Amazon Prime Gaming?

To claim the Turtlemania Package, simply follow these steps:

Visit the official Turtlemania page on the official Amazon Prime Gaming Website and sign in with an account that has an active subscription.

Press the “Get in-game” button, which will redirect you to another window where you will need to provide the information about your World of Tanks account.

Your World of Tank account and Amazon Prime Gaming accounts will now be connected.

After connecting the accounts, you can close the website, and launch the World of Tanks application on your device, and sign in.

If the connection process goes right, you will find the reward on the starting screen. Hit “Claim” on this screen to collect all the rewards.

Rewards in the Turtlemania pack (Image via Wargaming)

The package includes the following items:

Master Splinter as a commander

A unique 2D tank style inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Three delicious decals

A commemorative medal

World of Tanks premium account access for a day

Five missions for 5x experience

50 Battle Pass points

Also, you can choose any two items from the list below, including the 10-day rental period for the below-mentioned Tanks:

M-IV-Y

STG

T26E5

IS-2

5 missions for ×5 XP when victorious

5 Cases of Cola

All the Tanks mentioned above will also have a 15% discount in the premium shop. There is also a set of missions offered with the pack, completing which will reward experience as well as various other rewards. The last date for claiming the Turtlemania pack is May 1, 2024.

