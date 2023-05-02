World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1 guide - when will the first Spark of Shadowflame be available?

One of the new items in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will be Spark of Shadowflame. This item will function in a way similar to other upgrade items in the Dragonflight and Shadowlands expansions of Blizzard’s hit MMO. However, many players want to know when they can start getting these items so they have the materials they need once it’s time to start making powerful gear. After all, players will want to be as powerful as possible when they head into Aberrus in Season 2.

Thankfully, players won’t have to wait too long to begin unlocking the Spark of Shadowflame items, though it won’t be something you can farm tons of right away. These are available on a set schedule in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

When can players begin preparing their Spark of Shadowflame in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

It has been confirmed that the item needed to make a Spark of Shadowflame in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will be available today (May 2, 2023) after the scheduled maintenance. These are incredibly important if you want to make the most powerful gear as fast as possible.

You can create a Spark of Shadowflame in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight by combining a pair of Splintered Sparks of Shadowflame. You can make your first spark this week by completing the tutorial and the weekly quest.

The next one will be week 3, week 5, and so on. These drop daily, as a reward for completing a specific event in Zaralek Caverns. You will need to complete the weekly quest named Worthy Ally while in Zaralek Cavern. The reward for this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is a Splintered Spark.

Every two weeks, you can make one Spark of Shadowflame. There is no cap on these items, so you can make one every two weeks, provided you completed the Weekly Quest.

Sparks of Shadowflame are needed to craft powerful Season 2 gear. If you’re making level 5 gear, it will come out as an item level 424 piece but can go up to 447 with Enchanted Shadowflame Crests.

Unlike Bottled Essence, many players are thankful that these have a guaranteed drop. Those were RNG-based in season 1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, so players had to grind pretty hard to get these.

If you complete the weekly quest this week, then on May 9, 2023, if you complete the quest as well, you’ll have your first Spark of Shadowflame within the game.

However, Blizzard's developers understand that not everybody will do this on all of their characters every week. Eventually, there will be a catchup mechanic, which will allow players to grind for Sparks until they’re caught up.

They will be able to unlock them in PVP by defeating the World Boss, the new Zaralek Cavern events, and more. Patch 10.1 releases today.

