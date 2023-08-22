World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's weekly reset brings Mythic+ and Mythic Aberrus nerfs

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is going to see a few nerfs hit the Mythic+ and Mythic Aberrus content when the weekly reset hits. The developer hotfixed a few classes back in early August, but it wasn’t enough. This update is going to nerf a few classes that are overwhelming the current meta, but there’s more.

Players will see the importance of Mass Dispel reduced in a few places. That’s not all, either. Mythic Sarkareth and Mythic Neltharion are both going to get a minor nerf to make the battles easier on the game’s hardest difficulty.

A few sets of hotfix notes have gone out from Blizzard over the last few days regarding the changes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. These aren’t huge changes, but the first set does nerf some of the most popular classes for Mythic+ dungeons.

Guardian Druid, Fire Mage, and Holy Paladin all saw nerfs when it comes to Mythic+ dungeons - they were overrunning the meta, and many were frustrated by this. You can also expect the importance of Mass Dispel to be reduced in the Halls of Infusion and Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr.

Finally, both Sarkareth and Echo of Neltharion are being nerfed in Mythic Aberrus, which is the hardest difficulty of the current World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Here’s what’s changing so far in the weekly reset.

Things won't be as frustrating if you lack Mass Dispel in Halls of Infusion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Class Changes

Druid (Guardian)

Absorb granted by Ursoc’s Fury reduced to 45 percent of damage dealt (was 50 percent).

Innate Resolve’s bonus to Frenzied Regeneration reduced to 120 percent (was 150 percent).

Mage (Fire)

Flamestrike damage reduced by six percent.

Flame Patch damage reduced by 8%.

Incendiary Flames can now only proc once every 10 seconds (was eight seconds).

Conflagration damage reduced by 10%

Paladin (Holy)

All damage decreased by 10%.

Blessing of Summer now causes attacks to deal 20 percent additional damage as Holy (was 25 percent). Blessing of Summer remains at 30 percent in PvP.

M+ Dungeons

Above keystone level 20, each additional keystone level will now increase enemy health and damage by 8% (was 10%).

Developer's notes: We’ve recently made and are currently making a number of adjustments to specs that were particularly powerful in Mythic+, and while we feel these changes will have the desired effect, we’ve also heard concerns that it may now be much more difficult to complete very high keys and achieve ratings that were previously within reach. We think this is a fair concern, so we’re making a temporary adjustment to the scaling of key levels above 20 in the hope that it provides players some space to continue competing for Mythic+ rating before the end of Season 2.

Halls of Infusion

Glacial Proto-Dragon's Deep Chill now damages affected players every two seconds (was every one second). This reduces the damage over time portion of the spell by 50%.

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

Infinite Timereaver's Stolen Time cooldown increased to eight seconds (was four seconds).

Developer's notes: We've heard feedback that certain dungeon creature abilities can feel oppressive for groups without access to Mass Dispel, and we're hoping these abilities will now feel more manageable for those groups.

Dungeons and Raids - Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible

Echo of Neltharion

Neltharion's health reduced by 5% on Mythic difficulty.

Voice from Beyond's health reduced by 5% on Mythic difficulty.

Ebon Destruction's periodic damage reduced by 10% on Mythic difficulty.

Shatter's periodic damage reduced by 10% on Mythic difficulty.

Fixed an issue where Neltharion may fail to apply Corruption on players during phase 2 of the encounter on Heroic and Mythic difficulties.

Scalecommander Sarkareth

Sarkareth's berserk time increased to eight minutes (was 7:30) on Mythic difficulty.

Echoing Howl damage per tick reduced by 20% on Mythic difficulty.

Empty Recollection health reduced by 17% on Mythic difficulty.

Blasting Scream cast time increased by 25%.

Scaling changes in Normal and Heroic difficulties:

Astral Flare duration increased to 33 seconds (was 30 seconds) for 10-playerGroups. Oblivion damage per tick reduced by 10% for 10-player groups.

Void Surge damage per tick reduced by 20% for 10-player groups.

Astral Eruption damage reduced by 60% for 10-player groups.

Mythic Scalecommander Sarkareth will be a bit easier to handle in World of Warcraft (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This World of Warcraft update will arrive when the weekly reset rolls out later this morning (August 22).

When do the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight servers go down for weekly reset? (August 22)

After the weekly reset, you can resume grinding away at Mythic Aberrus (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Maintenance begins in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Thankfully, the game is only expected to be down for an hour. The servers will go down at 7 am PDT and are expected back up by 8 am PDT.

However, it’s worth noting that this could be extended, or the game could go up early, depending on how this week’s maintenance goes in game.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s next patch promises to bring some interesting content. You can learn more about the upcoming 10.1.7 patch here.