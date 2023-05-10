World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Shadowed Alloy guide - Requirements, where to make, and more

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players now have access to the Shadowed Alloy material. If you’re a blacksmith and looking to make some powerful new pieces of gear, you’ll need access to this material and some patterns scattered throughout the Zaralek Cavern zone. Thankfully, it’s easy to find the new forge for this, although it is located in a dangerous part of the Dragon Isles. It’s a matter of heading to the Ohn’aharan Plains if you want to use it.

If you’re looking to use the new Shadowed Alloy in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, this article will have you covered. While it was once sold at the Auction House, this has changed, and it is now Soulbound. Here’s what you need to know about this new material.

What players need to know about World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Shadowed Alloy

It is not too difficult to learn the pattern for Shadowed Alloy in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. You need 1 Ponzo Cream in Loamm, which costs 25 Barter Bricks. Once you’ve farmed enough of the bricks, speak to Ponzo in Loamm, and you can get the cream. Take it to Kilnmaster Crubus in Loamm, and he will teach you this pattern.

Crafting material requirements

Awakened Fire

Awakened Order

Shadowflame Essence

Draconium Ore x5

Khaz’gorite Ore x2

To get the Shadowflame Essence, defeat bosses in Aberrus, as they can drop it. You can purchase it at the Auction House but be prepared to spend a fortune. The average cost on NA auction houses is 28,000 gold and 150,000 gold on the EU servers.

Once you have these ingredients, head to Ohn’ahran Plains to make the Shadowed Alloy. You will find it at the coordinates [72.31, 72.53]. Like the Altar of Decay in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you need to be in this place to make the Alloy or patterns.

As of writing, there are four known patterns that require Shadowed Alloy. They all need five of the material in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. There could be more as Patch 10.1 is still fresh, so there are still plans and treasures to find.

Patterns for Shadowed Alloy

Heat-Resistant Rescue Ring (Consumable Tool)

Shadowed Belt Clasp (Gear Upgrade)

Shadowed Impact Buckler (Shield)

Shadowed Razing Annihilator (Two-Hand Mace)

It will take some work and grinding to unlock this crafting material in Dragonflight, but it could lead to some incredibly powerful equipment for your melee-based DPS and survivability on your tanks as Season 2 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes