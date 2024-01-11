World of Warcraft Season 4 Tier set voting: All affected classes and specializations, how to vote, and more

For Dragonflight Season 4, Blizzard Entertainment, the developer of World of Warcraft, decided to take a unique approach to designing endgame gear sets. With this new approach, each class specialization will receive a remixed version of their Class Tier sets. These sets will have the specific appearance and specialization set bonuses adapted from the numerous prior iterations that were in the first three Seasons of Dragonflight.

At first glance, it might seem like a cop-out way of designing new Class Tier sets by repurposing old concepts. However, it's a clever strategy, as the developer is allowing players to choose their preferred custom sets by hosting a vote.

In this vote, the final design and set bonuses for each Class spec will be chosen by players instead of the developer. This feature will allow a combination of the most favored set designs with the most enjoyable set bonuses in the title.

This article lists all affected classes and their specializations, along with a guide on how to vote for them in World of Warcraft.

World of Warcraft Class Tier sets: All affected classes and specializations

World of Warcraft players can now vote for their favorite Class Tier set designs and specialization set bonuses from the first three Seasons of Dragonflight. The winners from each criterion will be combined into the respective sets for the various Class specs in the game.

The following are all the affected Class Tier set appearances and their specialization set bonuses in World of Warcraft:

Death Knight set look

Blood spec set bonuses

Frost Death Knight spec set bonuses

Unholy spec set bonuses

Demon Hunter set look

Havoc spec set bonuses

Vengeance spec set bonuses

Druid set look

Balance spec set bonuses

Feral spec set bonuses

Guardian spec set bonuses

Evoker set look

Augmentation spec set bonuses

Devastation spec set bonuses

Preservation spec set bonuses

Hunter set look

Beast Mastery spec set bonuses

Marksmanship spec set bonuses

Survival spec set bonuses

Mage set look

Arcane spec set bonuses

Fire spec set bonuses

Frost Mage spec set bonuses

Monk set look

Brewmaster spec set bonuses

Mistweaver spec set bonuses

Windwalker spec set bonuses

Paladin set look

Holy Paladin spec set bonuses

Protection Paladin spec set bonuses

Retribution spec set bonuses

Priest set look

Discipline spec set bonuses

Holy Priest spec set bonuses

Shadow spec set bonuses

Rogue set look

Assassination spec set bonuses

Outlaw spec set bonuses

Subtlety spec set bonuses

Shaman set look

Elemental spec set bonuses

Enhancement spec set bonuses

Restoration Shaman spec set bonuses

Warlock set look

Affliction spec set bonuses

Demonology spec set bonuses

Destruction spec set bonuses

Warrior set look

Arms spec set bonuses

Fury spec set bonuses

Protection Warrior spec set bonuses

Note that the set bonuses for each Class spec will be adjusted to match the increased power of these new gear sets in Season 4. So, players are encouraged to choose the most enjoyable set bonuses rather than the most overpowered ones, as all of them will be tuned accordingly.

How to vote for Season 4 Class Tier sets in World of Warcraft

You can vote for the appearance of all the Class Tier sets and the set bonuses for their specializations in the official Blizzard forum. However, you will require a Blizzard account to be eligible for voting.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on World of Warcraft.