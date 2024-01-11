World of Warcraft Season 4 Tier set voting: All affected classes and specializations, how to vote, and more

For Dragonflight Season 4, Blizzard Entertainment, the developer of World of Warcraft, decided to take a unique approach to designing endgame gear sets. With this new approach, each class specialization will receive a remixed version of their Class Tier sets. These sets will have the specific appearance and specialization set bonuses adapted from the numerous prior iterations that were in the first three Seasons of Dragonflight.
At first glance, it might seem like a cop-out way of designing new Class Tier sets by repurposing old concepts. However, it's a clever strategy, as the developer is allowing players to choose their preferred custom sets by hosting a vote.
In this vote, the final design and set bonuses for each Class spec will be chosen by players instead of the developer. This feature will allow a combination of the most favored set designs with the most enjoyable set bonuses in the title.
This article lists all affected classes and their specializations, along with a guide on how to vote for them in World of Warcraft.
World of Warcraft Class Tier sets: All affected classes and specializations
World of Warcraft players can now vote for their favorite Class Tier set designs and specialization set bonuses from the first three Seasons of Dragonflight. The winners from each criterion will be combined into the respective sets for the various Class specs in the game.
The following are all the affected Class Tier set appearances and their specialization set bonuses in World of Warcraft:
Death Knight set look
- Blood spec set bonuses
- Frost Death Knight spec set bonuses
- Unholy spec set bonuses
Demon Hunter set look
- Havoc spec set bonuses
- Vengeance spec set bonuses
Druid set look
- Balance spec set bonuses
- Feral spec set bonuses
- Guardian spec set bonuses
Evoker set look
- Augmentation spec set bonuses
- Devastation spec set bonuses
- Preservation spec set bonuses
Hunter set look
- Beast Mastery spec set bonuses
- Marksmanship spec set bonuses
- Survival spec set bonuses
Mage set look
- Arcane spec set bonuses
- Fire spec set bonuses
- Frost Mage spec set bonuses
Monk set look
- Brewmaster spec set bonuses
- Mistweaver spec set bonuses
- Windwalker spec set bonuses
Paladin set look
- Holy Paladin spec set bonuses
- Protection Paladin spec set bonuses
- Retribution spec set bonuses
Priest set look
- Discipline spec set bonuses
- Holy Priest spec set bonuses
- Shadow spec set bonuses
Rogue set look
- Assassination spec set bonuses
- Outlaw spec set bonuses
- Subtlety spec set bonuses
Shaman set look
- Elemental spec set bonuses
- Enhancement spec set bonuses
- Restoration Shaman spec set bonuses
Warlock set look
- Affliction spec set bonuses
- Demonology spec set bonuses
- Destruction spec set bonuses
Warrior set look
- Arms spec set bonuses
- Fury spec set bonuses
- Protection Warrior spec set bonuses
Note that the set bonuses for each Class spec will be adjusted to match the increased power of these new gear sets in Season 4. So, players are encouraged to choose the most enjoyable set bonuses rather than the most overpowered ones, as all of them will be tuned accordingly.
How to vote for Season 4 Class Tier sets in World of Warcraft
You can vote for the appearance of all the Class Tier sets and the set bonuses for their specializations in the official Blizzard forum. However, you will require a Blizzard account to be eligible for voting.
Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on World of Warcraft.