World of Warcraft vs Guild Wars 2: 5 major differences between the games

World of Warcraft and Guild Wars 2 are both classic MMORPGs, each with their own merits, and reasons to play them. Today, we’re looking at their differences, not to say which is better, but to help you figure out which one you might want to devote more time to. Some people, for example, love hunting down rare mounts and grinding for better and better gear. Other people might want a more relaxed form of progression.

With The War Within’s Beta Test coming soon to World of Warcraft, and Guild Wars 2 also wrapping up an expansion, it’s the perfect time to talk about what makes these games different but also makes them interesting. These are just one writer’s opinions, who plays both games - your thoughts may differ.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Differences between World of Warcraft and Guild Wars 2

1) Guild Wars 2 features a "realistic" fantasy aesthetic, compared to a more classic look in World of Warcraft

Both games have striking aesthetics - it all depends on which you prefer more (Image via Blizzard Entertainment and ArenaNet)

Over the years, some have proclaimed World of Warcraft to have very “dated” graphics, while Guild Wars 2 has sharp, more realistic visuals. Both games are fantasy MMORPGs, but their aesthetics couldn’t be more different. Yes, World of Warcraft started with a “cartoony fantasy” look, that has updated several times over the years.

Guild Wars 2 features very striking, more realistic character designs and worlds. It’s still very much a fantasy planet players explore, but the characters have designs that are perhaps more modern. Both games have areas that have “older” graphics, though. ArenaNet hasn’t gone back and updated its earlier zones quite like Blizzard has.

2) Guild Wars 2 offers "horizontal progression" compared to WoW's "vertical progression"

WoW's gear chase never ends, no matter what mode you're in (Image via Blizzard Entertainment and ArenaNet)

Perhaps one of the biggest differences between the two games is how you progress. Both games give you better gear as you go along, but in World of Warcraft, the chase for higher item levels never really stops.

Players constantly look for the fastest ways to gear up, each time a major update hits the game. Back in Update 10.1, the gear system was reworked, and the Heroic/Mythic dungeons were further refined deeper into the Dragonflight expansion. This is different in Guild Wars 2.

Equipment essentially always has the same equipment, unless you have Ascended equipment, or something similar. Those have a percentage higher stats than the gear below it. You aren’t forced to constantly chase the next item-level gear in Guild Wars 2 if you want to enjoy the game to its fullest. In World of Warcraft, that’s one of the biggest gameplay loops - grinding gear.

3) World of Warcraft requires a subscription whereas Guild Wars 2 does not

Financially speaking, it's easier to keep up with GW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment and ArenaNet)

One major way the games differ is in the subscription cost - Guild Wars 2 doesn’t have one. It doesn’t even have an optional subscription. Once you purchase the game, and the expansion, that’s all you have to buy. The updates are free throughout the year as well.

However, you could argue that World of Warcraft gives you far more for your subscription, than the updates you get to Guild Wars 2. GW2 has a deeper cash shop, but it’s not pay-to-win like some have accused it of. It does have some convenience items in it, as does WoW’s, but the majority of it is cosmetic.

As with games like Final Fantasy 14, which have gorgeous pieces of equipment and cosmetics, the real end-game in GW2 is fashion - so you can purchase a lot of truly stunning outfits in the cash shop.

4) World of Warcraft offers more content updates per expansion

You'll never run out of stuff to do in WoW, that's for sure (Image via Blizzard Entertainment and ArenaNet)

When you purchase a Guild Wars 2 expansion, you know you’re going to get three story/content updates throughout that next year. On one hand, it’s not even close to what Blizzard offers with World of Warcraft, but on the other, you know for certain exactly what you’re going to get.

One of the ways Blizzard breaks away from the pack of MMOs is all the extra content they provide - not just more updates - though there definitely are more updates per expansion than for GW2. Let’s look at it right now: WoW Cataclysm Classic, Classic-era Hardcore, Season of Discovery, MoP Remix. There is simply so much to do, as a WoW player, I seldom know where to put my time. It’s both a blessing and a curse.

5) Guild Wars 2 has a more action-RPG-style combat system compared to WoW

Both combat styles have their merits, but GW2 feels more flexible (Image via Blizzard Entertainment and ArenaNet)

One way Guild Wars 2 shines compared to many other RPGs is its combat system. It feels more like an Action RPG, with how you don’t have to really tab-target your way through fights. You can do cool dodge rolls and avoid hits, and constantly feel like you’re really in a battle.

While I enjoy World of Warcraft’s combat, it is very stiff and very clunky. You spam buttons in a rotation until specific special attacks can be triggered (usually notified by a glow around the button box). Honestly, playing WoW can be exhausting, depending on your class.

Combat in GW2 has always felt more fluid and fun to me, with your weapons determining what class skills you’re using, instead of your class determining what weapons you wield. Your weapons don’t change what you do in World of Warcraft, making it less of a flexible, enjoyable experience.

Both Guild Wars 2 and World of Warcraft offer plenty for their fans to enjoy. It all really depends on what you want out of your MMO experience. Time and money are important, so pick the one that offers the playstyle that appeals to you the most. Or play both, if you have the spare time to do so!