WoW War Within beta start date revealed: Features, how to access, and more

Blizzard revealed yesterday (May 30, 2024) that the WoW: The War Within beta is coming shortly. Fans have had access to the Alpha for a month or so, which has received regular updates, and several of the maps players will have access to in the full expansion. More players will have access shortly as the testing phase begins in June 2024.

If you want to know what awaits you, when you can take part, and how you have a chance to opt in, we’ve got you covered. A vast world, beneath the surface of Azeroth awaits as the WoW: The War Within beta test kicks off.

Whether you want to try out an Earthen Allied Race character or see the new Human passive, here’s what awaits.

New features available in WoW: The War Within beta

No unlocking required - just play an Earthen! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The WoW: The War Within beta begins on June 5, 2024. This was revealed in an official post by Blizzard, which detailed the various regions and features players will have access to. Players will have access to a significant amount of the game, including the new Earthen Allied Race.

Four of the game’s upcoming zones will be available in the WoW: The War Within beta. The following zones are playable, though will likely still have major spoilers hidden. It’s also not known at this time if every quest will be playable in these areas:

The Isle of Dorn: The Horde and Alliance meet here to delve deeper down into Khaz Algar.

The Horde and Alliance meet here to delve deeper down into Khaz Algar. The Ringing Deep: Home of the Machine Speakers, the Earthen who maintain the Titan machines of the past.

Home of the Machine Speakers, the Earthen who maintain the Titan machines of the past. Hallowfall: A gorgeous crystal lights up this underground region, and is home to the Arathi.

A gorgeous crystal lights up this underground region, and is home to the Arathi. Azj-Kahet: Home of the Nerubians, and Xal’atath, Harbinger of the Void, is amassing her army here.

The underworld of Khaz Algar is vast and beautiful (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard also pointed out that the Arachnophobia filter is in place for people who are concerned about the spider-filled zones of the underground. Eight dungeons will also be available in the WoW: The War Within Beta: four Level-Up Dungeons and four Max Level Dungeons.

Level-Up Dungeons

The Rookery

The Stonevault

Priory of the Sacred Flame

City of Threads

Maximum Level Dungeon

Cinderbrew Meadery

Darkflame Cleft

The Dawnbreaker

Old City

Another nice feature is that the Level Up Dungeons have access to the Follower Dungeons, to play through the challenges with a group of NPCs, to push the story forward. If that weren’t enough, the Nerub’ar Palace Raid will be available, and all eight bosses will be able to be engaged in battle.

Tier equipment will also be unlocked in this raid. A new battleground, Deephaul Ravine is available, and players can check out the latest updates to Professions, and the overall improvements to the UI.

You don't have to enter Delves alone (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can also try out Delves, either alone or with a group to defeat bosses and pick up some incredible loot, including customizing your own Mechanical Mount. Warbands are also active, so you can bring together your reputations, items, currencies, and more.

Finally, players also have access to Hero Talents, with each class specialization having two Hero Talent trees to pick from. The developers did point out that some have likely changed since the initial reveals.

How to join the WoW: The War Within beta

It's easy to opt-in if you don't want to shell out for the Epic Edition (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The easiest way to guarantee you have access to the WoW: The War Within beta is to purchase the Epic Edition ($89.99) of the upcoming expansion. That version of the game will gain access the day the beta opens up.

If you do not wish to do that, you can still gain access, though it may not be at the start of the beta. You can follow the steps below to get access:

Visit the following website.

Click on Beta Opt-In .

. Click Request Beta Access .

. Sign in to your Blizzard account.

Wait for an email from Blizzard.

WoW: The War Within’s beta test kicks off on June 5, 2024. The developers have not given a date for the testing period to end, so there will be plenty of time, and likely several waves of invites going out.