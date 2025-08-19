WoT Heat: What we know about Wargaming's hero shooter

During Gamescom 2025, we learned about WoT Heat, Wargaming’s upcoming Hero Shooter. It’s not their first attempt at one, but it sounds like they’ve learned valuable lessons from the previous game, Steel Hunters. This upcoming game takes what they know about tank shooter gameplay, and adds in some unique characters and awesome customization to create what could be an incredibly exciting third-person shooter.

Ad

WoT Heat promises to be a faster, more intense game than its cousin, World of Tanks. While this game is still very much in development, what we’ve seen looks incredibly promising. Here’s what we know about World of Tanks Heat.

WoT Heat combines top-notch tank gameplay with Hero Shooter action

WoT Heat is the latest title in development from Wargaming, and was revealed during Gamescom 2025’s ONL. It’s ambitious and daring, and I’m a pretty big fan of what I saw during our early sneak peek at the game. It offers players specialized tanks inspired by original designs, and special agents that command them. The Agents offer your Hero Shooter abilities, with a variety of combat skills and support powers that take part in fast-paced, 10 vs. 10 matches.

Ad

Trending

Ad

A good example of these characters is Chopper, who commands the M1E1 tank. A Defender Class, they have an ultimate ability called Shock and Awe. A fantastic frontier, they can hold choke points and take on enemy fire to defend his allies. In addition to the Active Protection System (APS), he also has a Gatling Gun ability.

If you prefer sneakier characters, even in a tank game, WoT Heat has Hound, the Marksman who pilots the Leopard 1A6A1. Their Ultimate, Hunter’s Mark will no doubt aid them in obliterating foes from a distance. Hound features abilities like Decoy and Trapping Shot to make sure that nobody sees him until it’s too late.

Ad

You can also customize these tanks with a wide assortment of weapons systems, armor modules, battlefield-altering abilities, and of course, cool cosmetics. Thanks to their new proprietary engine, you can expect gorgeous graphics and smooth gameplay, alongside fantastic cinematic effects.

Familiar game modes will be coming with WoT Heat, such as Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Conquest, but with a twist to fit more into the Heat-style gameplay. Another important note is that this is the first ever simultaneous, cross-platform launch for Wargaming. Whether you play on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S or Steam Deck, you won’t be left behind if you swap between platforms.

Ad

Wargaming also made it abundantly clear that this is not a pay-to-win game. It’s “Free-to-win”, according to the developers. Monetization is focused on cosmetics, battle passes, and time-savers. It will be interesting to see how it all shapes up.

Between the tank customization and the cool Agents, there’s a lot to love. Some of the agents can even unlock additional vehicles, giving them even more flexibility in how they play. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date for this game, but it’s in development at this time, and the gameplay looks quite promising.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More