WoT Heat: What we know about Wargaming's hero shooter

During Gamescom 2025, we learned about WoT Heat, Wargaming’s upcoming Hero Shooter. It’s not their first attempt at one, but it sounds like they’ve learned valuable lessons from the previous game, Steel Hunters. This upcoming game takes what they know about tank shooter gameplay, and adds in some unique characters and awesome customization to create what could be an incredibly exciting third-person shooter.
WoT Heat promises to be a faster, more intense game than its cousin, World of Tanks. While this game is still very much in development, what we’ve seen looks incredibly promising. Here’s what we know about World of Tanks Heat.
WoT Heat combines top-notch tank gameplay with Hero Shooter action
WoT Heat is the latest title in development from Wargaming, and was revealed during Gamescom 2025’s ONL. It’s ambitious and daring, and I’m a pretty big fan of what I saw during our early sneak peek at the game. It offers players specialized tanks inspired by original designs, and special agents that command them. The Agents offer your Hero Shooter abilities, with a variety of combat skills and support powers that take part in fast-paced, 10 vs. 10 matches.
A good example of these characters is Chopper, who commands the M1E1 tank. A Defender Class, they have an ultimate ability called Shock and Awe. A fantastic frontier, they can hold choke points and take on enemy fire to defend his allies. In addition to the Active Protection System (APS), he also has a Gatling Gun ability.
If you prefer sneakier characters, even in a tank game, WoT Heat has Hound, the Marksman who pilots the Leopard 1A6A1. Their Ultimate, Hunter’s Mark will no doubt aid them in obliterating foes from a distance. Hound features abilities like Decoy and Trapping Shot to make sure that nobody sees him until it’s too late.
You can also customize these tanks with a wide assortment of weapons systems, armor modules, battlefield-altering abilities, and of course, cool cosmetics. Thanks to their new proprietary engine, you can expect gorgeous graphics and smooth gameplay, alongside fantastic cinematic effects.
Familiar game modes will be coming with WoT Heat, such as Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Conquest, but with a twist to fit more into the Heat-style gameplay. Another important note is that this is the first ever simultaneous, cross-platform launch for Wargaming. Whether you play on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S or Steam Deck, you won’t be left behind if you swap between platforms.
Wargaming also made it abundantly clear that this is not a pay-to-win game. It’s “Free-to-win”, according to the developers. Monetization is focused on cosmetics, battle passes, and time-savers. It will be interesting to see how it all shapes up.
Between the tank customization and the cool Agents, there’s a lot to love. Some of the agents can even unlock additional vehicles, giving them even more flexibility in how they play. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date for this game, but it’s in development at this time, and the gameplay looks quite promising.