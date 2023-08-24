WoW Classic Hardcore: Complete Soul of Iron Buff guide

Blizzard recently confirmed that WoW Classic Hardcore will have the incredible Soul of Iron buff for players across Azeroth. While this doesn’t actually do much, it’s a bit of harmless fun in World of Warcraft. It’s a great way to show off, even on the hardcore server, where one death means the end of your run. It also reflects just how good you are at the game in the regular Classic servers.

If you want to show off how great you are at WoW Classic Hardcore, we will let you know where you can get it. It’s fantastic to know that Soul of Iron is still available when the servers go live later this morning - August 24, 2023.

What is the Soul of Iron buff in WoW Classic Hardcore?

Soul of Iron is a WoW Classic buff that’s now available in WoW Classic Hardcore. Blizzard developer Clayton Stone confirmed this in an interview with content creator Savix. However, the real question is, “What does Soul of Iron do?” with the short answer being “Nothing.”

This buff proves you’ve never died in World of Warcraft Classic. The more final raid bosses you’ve defeated - Ragnaros, Nefarian, C’Thun, and Kel’Thuzad, the more buffs you receive to show off.

It does even less in WoW Classic Hardcore since one failure means permadeath anyway. However, it lets you brag that rare items or powerful bosses can't slow you down. Even with that in mind, players will want to show it off as they play. To that end, here’s how you can get it.

How to get Soul of Iron buff in WoW Classic Hardcore

If you want to show off just a tad more than other level 60 players, you can head to Ironforge (Alliance) or The Undercity (Horde) and speak to particular NPCs to get the buff. While it doesn’t mean much while you are leveling, these buffs become a serious status symbol if you are a successful raider.

Location of buff NPCs

Watcher Fero (Ironforge): 76.8, 9.6 (Hall of Explorers)

76.8, 9.6 (Hall of Explorers) Watcher Morta (The Undercity): 56.2, 50.2 (The Apothecarium)

Having this buff shows that you’ve evaded death on the hardcore servers and made incredible progress as a raider. However, it doesn’t appear to grant you buffs for completing Zul’Gurub or Onyxia.

You will be rewarded with more cosmetic buffs if you complete Molten Core, Blackwing Lair, The Temple of Ahn’Qiraj, and Naxxramas. They don’t do anything, but anyone who clicks on you will know you’re the cream of the crop when it comes to survival.

WoW Classic Hardcore servers open up today, August 24, 2023. Players can dive in and begin their climb to immortality, with each region having two servers to connect to. Here are some tips for your own adventures.