WoW Classic Hardcore devs reveal boss drop changes in new mode

According to the WoW Classic Hardcore team, some boss drops will change location. As of Phase 5 of the World of Warcraft Classic release, certain popular items appear on bosses other than their original location. As the Hardcore server is going to look and feel like the original vanilla release, this change made sense. In addition, the game is supposed to be harder, so putting these drops into more intimidating places seemed like the right idea.

The Blizzard developers gave a list of where these things would be found on the current servers and where WoW Classic Hardcore players could then locate them. It won’t be easy to unlock them, considering the nature of the server, but it’s possible.

WoW Classic Hardcore reverts some boss drops to original locations

The WoW Classic Hardcore servers are supposed to be a more challenging experience than the normal Classic offering. With this in mind, certain item locations have changed to make the popular, powerful items harder to get for players. What was once a fan-made mode has become real, thanks to Blizzard developers.

The following list will be organized as follows, for ease of reading: Item Name, (Old Location): New Location.

Items and their new locations

Hand of Justice (General Angerforge): Emperor Dagran Thaurissan

Emperor Dagran Thaurissan Force of Will (Emperor Dagran Thaurissan): General Angerforge

General Angerforge Golem Skull Helm (Phalanx): Magmus

Magmus The Hammer of Grace (Secret Safe and/or Chest of The Seven): Chest of The Seven

Chest of The Seven Spritecaster Cape (High Interrogator Gerstahn): Houndmaster Grebmar

Houndmaster Grebmar Blackveil Cape (Houndmaster Grebmar): High Interrogator Gerstahn

High Interrogator Gerstahn Savage Gladiator Leggings (Gorosh the Dervish): Ok’thor the Breaker

Ok’thor the Breaker Savage Gladiator Greaves (Gorosh the Dervish): Anub’shiah

Anub’shiah Savage Gladiator Grips (Gorosh the Dervish): Eviscerator

Eviscerator Savage Gladiator Helm (Gorosh the Dervish): Hedrum the Creeper

Hedrum the Creeper Rosewine Circle (War Master Voone): Urok Doomhowl

Urok Doomhowl Belt of Valor (Highlord Omokk): Patchwork Horror

Patchwork Horror Wildheart Gloves (Blackrock Spire trash mobs): The Unforgiven

The Unforgiven Lightforge Gauntlets (Emperor Dagran Thaurissan): Timmy the Cruel

Timmy the Cruel Magister’s Boots (Postmaster Malown): Hearthsinger Forresten

Some of these items might become harder to acquire due to the boss change, but in some instances, things have been made much easier. The WoW Classic Hardcore servers have a 24-hour lockout period on all dungeons.

This means getting the Savage Gladiator set could be a nightmarish grind with the old location. Gorosh the Dervish is a rare spawn in Blackrock Depths, so he’s not even a guaranteed boss fight.

Instead, the set was broken up between the spawns for the Ring of Law event, where Gorosh appears. Instead of relying on one boss to show up and for him to drop what you need, the other bosses give you a chance at the set as well. If you want to prepare for this mode, test it on the Blizzard PTR servers.

WoW Classic Hardcore represents a brand-new challenge for Warcraft players around the world. If you want to know more about how this gameplay mode works, we have five tips to help you survive.