WoW Classic: Leatherworking leveling guide 1-300

Leatherworking is an incredibly useful profession in WoW Classic. You can use it across several classes: Hunter, Druid, and Rogue in particular. However, this guide isn’t for making money in this profession, or for unlocking particularly powerful patterns. It’s only for getting from 1-300, which is possible in Phase 3 of the Season of Discovery content.

If you’re looking to get there in as efficient a manner as possible, this is the Leatherworking guide for your WoW Classic playthrough. We’ll also highlight the locations of the trainers, so you’re ready to get right back to the grind. If you’re doing this at level cap though, do know that you will need to have materials stored, or will need to grind/purchase them.

Complete guide to WoW Classic Leatherworking 1-300

1) Apprentice: 1-75

Light Leather is remarkably easy to find - head to the Barrens and slaughter every animal you see (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Alliance Trainers

Randal Worth (Stormwind, Old Town): (67.8, 49.4)

(67.8, 49.4) Telonis (Darnassus, Craftsman’s Terrace): (64.6, 21.6)

(64.6, 21.6) Adele Fielder (Elwynn Forest): (46.4, 62.2)

Horde Trainers

Arthur More (Undercity, Rogues’ Quarter): (70.4, 57.8)

(70.4, 57.8) Karolek (Orgrimmar, The Drag): (62.8, 44.6)

(62.8, 44.6) Una (Thunder Bluff): (41.8, 52.6)

For the first step of Leatherworking in WoW Classic, you’re not going to be doing much crafting of actual items. Instead, you’re going to be making Armor Kits, Cured Light Hides, and then finally, a set of fancy gloves.

Light Armor Kit (1-45)

Cured Light Hide (45-55)

Embossed Leather Gloves (55-75)

That means you’re going to need at least the following materials for when you work on this phase of Leatherworking in WoW Classic:

Light Leather x104

Light Hide x10

Salt x10

Coarse Thread x10

2) Journeyman: 75-150

If you're on the Alliance side, east of The Loch in Loch Modan is a great farming spot for Light Leather (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you’re at the Journeyman Phase of WoW Classic’s Leatherworking guide, you’ll still return to one of the capital cities to train to the next step of the path. It isn’t until Expert+, that you’ll have to find specific people out in the world.

Leatherworking is an incredibly useful profession on both the WoW Classic servers and Retail. It’s one of the best money-making professions on the Retail servers, for example. It’s recommended that you stick to this list, to keep your required materials accurate. If you start making other things, that may throw off your count.

Embossed Leather Gloves (75-100)

Cured Medium Hide (100-120)

Fine Leather Belt (120-135) (Dark Leather Boots if you’ve made 15 Fine Leather Belts but aren’t 135 yet)

Dark Leather Belt (135-150)

If you’re going to use these items to hit 150 in Leatherworking in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you’re going to need the below materials to make sure you get there:

Light Leather x165

Medium Hide x20

Coarse Thread x80

Fine Thread x30

Gray Dye x15

Salt x20

Fine Leather Belt (made during crafting) x15

Cured Medium Hide (made during crafting) x15

3) Expert: 150-225

Need Heavy Leather? Head to Dustwallow Marsh - the best source of it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Alliance Trainer

Telonis (Darnassus, Craftsmen’s Terrace): (64.6, 21.6)

Horde Trainer

Una (Thunder Bluff): (41.8, 42.6)

We’re back to Armor Kits and other useful items in the Expert section of the Leatherworking guide of WoW Classic Season of Discovery. No matter what class you are, the best tanks should always have access to armor kits as they’re leveling up. You’ll be making the following items in this phase of the crafting grind:

Cured Heavy Hide (150-160)

Heavy Armor Kit (160-180)

Barbaric Shoulders (180-190)

Dusky Bracers (190-205)

Nightscape Headband (205-225)

The amount of materials you need goes up by a pretty significant margin at this point in the crafting guide. However, if you’re skinning everything you come across, it shouldn’t be too hard to get all the Heavy Leather and Thick Leather you need for this, not to mention the Heavy Hide. Here’s what you need:

Heavy Leather x420

Thick Leather x100

Heavy Hide x10

Fine Thread x40

Silken Thread x70

Salt x30

Black Dye x15

Cured Heavy Hide (made during crafting) x10

4) Artisan: 225-300

Thick Leather is best found here, in Kargath (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Alliance trainer

Drakk Stonehand (The Hinterlands, Aerie Peak): (13.4, 43.4)

Horde Trainer

Hahrana Ironhide (Feralas, Camp Mojache): (74.4, 43.0)

Here we are: at the very end of the Leatherworking guide for WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Phase 3 is uncapped, so players won’t have to do any particular grinding in Phase 4 unless the cap gets extended beyond 300 somehow. This one’s all about making equipment, and you’re going to be doing a lot of it:

Nightscape Headband (225-235)

Nightscape Pants (235-250)

Nightscape Boots (250-260)

Wicked Leather Gauntlets (260-280)

Wicked Leather Headband (280-300)

If you have all these extra green pieces of equipment, and they aren’t selling on the Auction House, you can also send them to an alt if you have an Enchanter. That way, they become Enchanting materials. However, you’ll need quite a bit of material once again for the last leg of Leatherworking in WoW Classic:

Thick Leather x420

Rugged Leather x400

Silken Thread x80

Heavy Silken Thread x20

Rune Thread x40

Black Dye x40

WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s Phase 3 is now active. Players can go from level 50-60, as well as tackle the new Sunken Temple raid upon hitting the level cap.