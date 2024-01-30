WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Profession updates revealed so far

Fans finally have access to WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 information. This is something we have been wondering about for months, and now that the update is on the horizon, we’re starting to get some data on what to expect for the next couple of months. The developers at Blizzard Entertainment gave updates on professions, content like Skill Books, some World Buff changes, and much more.

This information came straight from the Blizzard developers, but this could always change as the weeks go on. Here’s everything we know so far from the first previews and teases of the WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 content. While there isn’t much information, what we’ve seen is very exciting.

Disclaimer: This information will be updated as more comes to light ahead of WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2’s launch.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 to feature new Profession updates and patterns

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 will see quite a few changes, new types of content, and much more. When it comes to Professions, Blizzard gave us a few interesting crumbs of information. There will be a new quest chain that leads players to unlock new types of crafting materials and patterns.

Enchanters and Alchemist receive some incredible new patterns, much like the Void-Touched Armaments other crafting professions received in Phase 1. There are new Sigils and Recipes specifically for these classes:

Enchanted Sigil: Innovation

Requires Enchanting (225)

Use: Teaches you how to conjure a sigil of innovation

Teaches you how to conjure a sigil of innovation Requires Level 40 to use

Use: Gain an enchanted sigil of innovation, empowering you to deal up to 20 increased damage and healing with spells and increasing attack power by 20 for 30m. This can only be applied outside of combat.

Gain an enchanted sigil of innovation, empowering you to deal up to 20 increased damage and healing with spells and increasing attack power by 20 for 30m. This can only be applied outside of combat. Pattern requirements: Dream Dust (3)

Recipe: Mildly-Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion

Requires Alchemy (225)

Use: Teaches you how to brew a Mildly Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion

Teaches you how to brew a Mildly Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion Requires Level 35 to use

Use: Restores 262 to 348 mana and 340 to 460 health. Also increases attack power by 40 and damage done by all spells by 35 for 15s.

Restores 262 to 348 mana and 340 to 460 health. Also increases attack power by 40 and damage done by all spells by 35 for 15s. Pattern requirements: Leaded Vial, Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution, Minor Rejuvenation Potion

The Enchantment feels like an incredibly useful buff, comparable to World Buffs you might find from bosses in Vanilla World of Warcraft. The potion will be amazing for anyone in combat, whether a spellcaster or melee combatant. In addition to being useful, they will surely sell for quite a bit of gold.

Other professions will also get new patterns, such as Leatherworking, Tailoring, and Blacksmithing. However, the specializations Armorsmithing and Goblin Engineering won’t be available yet - not until Phase 3. According to Blizzard, they’ll be getting something special.

These are some of the new patterns coming to the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When it comes to Leatherworking, Tailoring, and Blacksmithing, WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 does have some remarkably powerful new patterns to learn. They give spellcasters the ability to increase their damage temporarily, alongside other effects.

Perhaps most noteworthy of all is the new Holy Paladin pattern: Reflective Truesilver Braincage. This might help the healing specialization climb the ladder of best healers in WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2.

Pattern: Rad-Resistant Scale Hood

Requires Leatherworking (225)

Head slot (Mail)

342 Armor

+11 Strength

+10 Agility

+11 Stamina

+10 Intellect

Requires Level 40

Requires Leatherworking (225)

Equip: Improves your chance to hit with spells and with melee and ranged attacks by 1%

Improves your chance to hit with spells and with melee and ranged attacks by 1% Use: Engage the radiation mitigation protocols in this helmet, causing you to immediately remove all active poison effects and gain immunity to all Nature damage for 3s. (10m cooldown)

Engage the radiation mitigation protocols in this helmet, causing you to immediately remove all active poison effects and gain immunity to all Nature damage for 3s. (10m cooldown) Pattern requirements: Low-Background Truesilver Plates, Shadow Oil, Faintly Glowing Leather (5), Insulting Gniodine

Pattern: Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle

Requires Tailoring (225)

Head slot (Cloth)

58 Armor

+10 Stamina

+11 Intellect

Requires Level 40

Requires Tailoring (225)

Equip: Increases the damage and healing of magical spells and effects by up to 22.

Increases the damage and healing of magical spells and effects by up to 22. Equip: Restores 4 mana per 5s.

Restores 4 mana per 5s. Use: Harness the latent arcane energy in the nearby air to give you charged inspiration, reducing the mana cost of all spells by 50% and increasing damage and healing done by up to 50 for 12s. (10m cooldown)

Harness the latent arcane energy in the nearby air to give you charged inspiration, reducing the mana cost of all spells by 50% and increasing damage and healing done by up to 50 for 12s. (10m cooldown) Pattern requirements: Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament (5), Faintly Glowing Leather, Insulating Gniodine, Vision Dust (10, Bolt of Mageweave (10)

Plans: Reflective Truesilver Braincage

Requires Blacksmithing (225)

Head slot (Plate)

+14 Stamina

+15 Intellect

Requires Level 40

Requires Blacksmithing (225)

Equip: Increases damage and healing from magical spells and effects by up to 21.

Increases damage and healing from magical spells and effects by up to 21. Use: Gain reinforced willpower, preventing Silence, Intellect effects, and spell pushback for 10s. (10m cooldown)

Gain reinforced willpower, preventing Silence, Intellect effects, and spell pushback for 10s. (10m cooldown) Pattern requirements: Truesilver Bar, Low-Background Truesilver Plates (4), Hyperconductive Arcano-Filament (2), Polished Truesilver Gears

This new equipment in WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 features new materials that players can farm, though the exact method or location of these drops is currently unknown.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 launches on February 8, 2024, though the exact launch time has yet to be revealed. It will boast a wealth of new content and exciting updates for all classes.