WoW Classic Season of Discovery: What is the BiS gear pre-raid for Melee Hunter?

Melee Hunter is a viable, fun way to play WoW Classic Season of Discovery, but you need the right gear. Before your raid group takes you to Blackfathom Deeps, make sure you’ve taken the time to grab the right gear. Sure, you could probably equip whatever you want, but instead of just grabbing whatever greens and blues you find, there is specific gear you should consider instead.

While this is a Melee Hunter build, I’ll still include an ammo bag and the appropriate ranged weapon - you won’t always be in melee range, after all.

Sometimes, you want to lead off with a shot while on the way in to strike, or you need to retreat for one reason or another. So, with this in mind, here’s all the BiS gear you need pre-Blackfathom Deeps in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

What BiS gear do you need as a Melee Hunter in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Melee Hunters potentially have to do much more work than other builds and classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. For example, quite a few of their best equipment pieces drop in zones beyond level 25.

Razorfen Kraul, for example, is a 30-40 dungeon, and one of your ideal pieces of gear can drop here - the Mantle of Thieves. Other pieces drop in incredibly dangerous areas like Dustwallow Marsh. There are safer places to go, of course, but I like these picks for the Melee Hunter more.

That said, one thing I’ve noticed on my server is that players will group together at level 25 and grind some of these harder places in search of powerful green and blue drops. This is certainly an option if you’re going to go this unorthodox Hunter route.

Gear options for melee range

Head: Humbert’s Helm (Dun Garok Rifleman in HIllsbrad for Horde) / Green Tinted Goggles (Engineering)

Humbert’s Helm (Dun Garok Rifleman in HIllsbrad for Horde) / Green Tinted Goggles (Engineering) Neck: Spectral Necklace of the Falcon (World Drop)

Spectral Necklace of the Falcon (World Drop) Shoulders: Mantle of Thieves (Razorfen Kraul) / Bristlebark Amice (World Drop)

Mantle of Thieves (Razorfen Kraul) / Bristlebark Amice (World Drop) Cloak: Cape of the Brotherhood (Deadmines)

Cape of the Brotherhood (Deadmines) Chest: Panther Armor (Horde quest The Den in Stonetalon) / Tunic of Westfall (Alliance quest The Defias Brotherhood in Deadmines)

Panther Armor (Horde quest The Den in Stonetalon) / Tunic of Westfall (Alliance quest The Defias Brotherhood in Deadmines) Wrist: Madwolf Bracers (Nightbane Vile Fang drops in Duskwood) / Forest Leather Bracers (World Drop)

Madwolf Bracers (Nightbane Vile Fang drops in Duskwood) / Forest Leather Bracers (World Drop) Gloves: Pilferer’s Gloves (Leatherworking) / Toughened Leather Gloves (Leatherworking)

Pilferer’s Gloves (Leatherworking) / Toughened Leather Gloves (Leatherworking) Waist: Deftkin Belt (Horde quest Je’neu of the Earthen Ring)) / Windborne Belt (Alliance quest Highperch Venom in Dustwallow) / Deviate Scale Belt (Leatherworking)

Deftkin Belt (Horde quest Je’neu of the Earthen Ring)) / Windborne Belt (Alliance quest Highperch Venom in Dustwallow) / Deviate Scale Belt (Leatherworking) Legs: Troll’s Bane Leggings (World Drop) / Leggings of the Fang (Wailing Caverns)

Troll’s Bane Leggings (World Drop) / Leggings of the Fang (Wailing Caverns) Feet: Warsong Boots (Horde quest Warsong Supplies in Ashenvale) / Feet of the Lynx (World Drop)

Warsong Boots (Horde quest Warsong Supplies in Ashenvale) / Feet of the Lynx (World Drop) Rings: Ring of Precision (World Drop) / Thunderbrow Ring (World Drop) / Seal of Sylvanas (Horde quest Arugal Must Die) / Seal of Wrynn (Alliance quest The Unsent Letter)

Ring of Precision (World Drop) / Thunderbrow Ring (World Drop) / Seal of Sylvanas (Horde quest Arugal Must Die) / Seal of Wrynn (Alliance quest The Unsent Letter) Trinket: Rune of Duty (Warsong - Friendly Reputation)

Rune of Duty (Warsong - Friendly Reputation) Two-Handed Weapon: Impaling Harpoon (Deadmines) / Tunnel Pick (Wetlands, Dark Iron Tunneler drops)

Impaling Harpoon (Deadmines) / Tunnel Pick (Wetlands, Dark Iron Tunneler drops) Ranged Weapon (Standard Scope): Venomstrike (Wailing Caverns) / Bow of Plunder (Horde quest Dangerous! In Hillsbrad) / Ranger Bow (World Drop) / Silver-plated Shotgun (Engineering - Dwarves)

Venomstrike (Wailing Caverns) / Bow of Plunder (Horde quest Dangerous! In Hillsbrad) / Ranger Bow (World Drop) / Silver-plated Shotgun (Engineering - Dwarves) Quiver: Quiver of the Night Watch (Alliance quest The Night Watch)

Horde Melee Hunters in WoW Classic Season of Discovery really have their work cut out for them. You’ll have to make some seriously long treks to Deadmines in order to get a few pieces of gear. You can also use Wailing Caverns, in some cases, which is also useful.

Unfortunately, I was not able to find a single useful, exclusively Horde Quiver for Melee Hunters in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. In that case, you will simply have to make do with whatever you craft or purchase - the benefit being that you save a little farming.

Always remember that this isn’t the only gear you can pick up for your character in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. It’s just a list of suggestions for the best pre-Blackfathom Deeps gear. If you’d rather play something like a Shaman, we have the ideal gear drops for them as well.