Player data reveals the most unpopular class in WoW

A recent Reddit post has revealed the most unpopular WoW class, according to player data. Some of the classes on the lower end of the spectrum didn’t really surprise me — Monks and Rogues, for example. However, some of them, like Death Knights, really did come as a shock. While the most played classes are practically tied (Hunter, Druid, Paladin), one class sits at the bottom of the heap as the most unloved class in the title.

Despite a series of adjustments, the class that remains the most unpopular in WoW right now is the Evoker. Fans had a few reasons for not caring for the class. Whether it’s the skill required or cosmetic aspects, Evoker just isn’t doing it right now.

The Evoker is WoW’s current most unpopular class

According to player data in WoW, the Evoker, only playable as a Dracthyr, is the most unpopular race right now. Now, what I would think is interesting is if there’s player data out there showing which classes are actually popular with Dracthyr players — or if Dracthyr as a whole just isn’t enjoyable.

One of the reasons players gave for The Evoker's unpopularity was that you cannot control which form you use in combat as an Evoker, as it has to be the full draconid form. This isn’t an issue with other Dracthyr classes. However, another thing players have complained about with the class is transmogs.

The Dracthyr Evoker, despite being the most unpopular class in WoW, has some amazing cosmetics. That is until you swap to your dragon form, and suddenly, that amazing, stylish look you put together doesn’t exist. I think that’s probably one of the biggest complaints from players because fashion is important in MMOs.

Others have problems with how clunky the class is — particularly its range/reach in combat. It’s too close to be ranged, not quite close enough to be a melee class. Some players simply think the dragon form is dumb looking, saying that it’s just an awkward blood elf with some dragon features slapped on it.

No matter the reason, one thing is clear. When it comes to the player base and data, the most unpopular class right now is definitely the Evoker. It sounds like Blizzard could do a lot for them by simply letting the dragon form wear real cosmetics, or allowing players to choose their combat form.

That said, it is interesting that three of the non-basic classes, Evoker, Monk, and Death Knight, primarily sit at the bottom along with Rogues. It may simply be that people on retail don't like to give up their primary character from the early days.

