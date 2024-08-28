WoW The War Within Plumber Power quest walkthrough

The Plumber Power quest in WoW The War Within can be a bit frustrating for those who struggle with sliding puzzles. The alternative option of skipping the quest may not be ideal as well as it requires a lot of time. Thankfully players have found an easy way to solve this quest so that people short on time can complete it quickly.

This article will give you a complete guide on how to complete the Plumber Power quest in WoW The War Within.

Plumber Power Quest guide; WoW The War Within

Players can find this quest in The Ringing Deeps in The War Within (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In World of Warcraft: The War Within players will primarily find themselves exploring the underground zones of Khaz Algar, comprising of The Ringing Deeps, Hallowfall, and Azj-Kahet. The Plumber Power quest is found in The Ringing Deeps, just North of the flight master in the center of the map.

There are three puzzles that players will need to solve after speaking to the NPC found standing near the pipes. The fastest method for solving each one is listed below:

Puzzle 1

Move tile 2 to tile 3 Move tile 5 to tile 2 Move tile 6 to tile 5 Move tile 3 to tile 6 Move tile 2 to tile 3 Move tile 1 to tile 2 Move tile 3 to tile 1 Move tile 5 to tile 4 Move tile 2 to tile 5 Move tile 1 to tile 2 Move tile 4 to tile 1 Move tile 5 to tile 4 Move tile 6 to tile 5 Move tile 3 to tile 6

Puzzle 2

Move tile 4 to tile 5 Move tile 1 to tile 4 Move tile 2 to tile 1 Move tile 3 to tile 2 Move tile 6 to tile 3 Move tile 9 to tile 6 Move tile 8 to tile 9 Move tile 5 to tile 8 Move tile 2 to tile 5 Move tile 3 to tile 2 Move tile 6 to tile 3 Move tile 9 to tile 6 Move tile 8 to tile 9 Move tile 5 to tile 8 Move tile 4 to tile 5 Move tile 7 to tile 4 Move tile 8 to tile 7 Move tile 9 to tile 8 Move tile 6 to tile 9 Move tile 3 to tile 6 Move tile 2 to tile 3 Move tile 1 to tile 2 Move tile 4 to tile 1 Move tile 5 to tile 4 Move tile 8 to tile 5 Move tile 9 to tile 8

Puzzle 3

Move tile 2 to tile 5 Move tile 1 to tile 2 Move tile 4 to tile 1 Move tile 5 to tile 4 Move tile 8 to tile 5 Move tile 9 to tile 8 Move tile 6 to tile 9 Move tile 3 to tile 6 Move tile 2 to tile 3 Move tile 5 to tile 2 Move tile 4 to tile 5 Move tile 7 to tile 4

Once you finish all three successfully, you should be ready to turn in this War Within quest. Hopefully, this guide will save you the headache of figuring out the solution if you aren't the type who enjoys it.

