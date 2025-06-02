5 best racing games for Mobile in 2025

The Google Play Store and App Store houses the best racing games, bringing the world of fast-paced competitive gaming to the hands of mobile gamers everywhere. Whether you are looking for open-world exploration, off-roading, or drag race games, there is something here for everyone. Furthermore, most of these games are free to download, and you can get them from official app stores or websites.

For those searching, this article will list five of the best racing games on mobile.

5 best racing games gamers should try in 2025

Racing games are further divided into sub-genres like off-road, open-world, and drag-racing. While the specific mechanics may differ, the goal is always to outperform your opponents and secure the top ranks.

That said, here are some of the best racing games for mobile in 2025:

1) Asphalt Legends Unite (ALU)

Gameplay of Asphalt Legends Unite (Image via Gameloft)

Size: 3.93 GB

Connectivity: Online and Offline

Free or paid: Free with some in-app purchases.

ALU is Gameloft's cross-platform game that can also be played on mobile. The game has PVP and PVE races and maps like Singapore, Rome, and Chicago, inspired by real life. Apart from that, ALU has over 200 cars that players can choose from, and new ones are released every season.

2) CSR 2

CSR 2 gameplay in mobile (Image via Zynga)

Size: 3.4 GB

Connectivity: Offline

Free or paid: Free with some in-app purchases.

CSR 2 is a drag racing game developed by Zynga, featuring a variety of cars and maps. To win, players must strike an optimal balance between accelerating and shifting gears. The races take place on a linear track, allowing players to focus on gear shifting rather than handling. CSR 2 also has a plethora of cars that players can collect to build their garage.

3) Offroad League Online

Offroad League is one of the best racing games in offroad category (Image via Rooster Games)

Size: 3.4 GB

Connectivity: Online

Free or paid: Free with some in-app purchases.

Developed by Rooster Games, Offroad League Online is designed to give players an off-roading experience. The title mostly features PVP races that take place in challenging terrains, weather conditions like rain, snow, and sunny, also affect the game mechanics.

4) CarX Street

CarX Street is one of the best racing games on mobile (Image via CarX Technologies LLC)

Size: 2.4 GB

Connectivity: Online

Free or paid: Free with some in-app purchases.

CarX Street is CarX Technologies' open-world racing game. It is mainly focused on PVE content, featuring career mode with bosses and clubs. The game also allows free exploration with a day and night cycle. While CarX Street is free to download and play, there are some in-app purchases that can help players advance quickly.

5) Data Wing

Data Wing is one of the best racing games for F2P players (Image via Dan Vogt)

Size: 70 MB

Connectivity: Offline

Free or paid: Free to download with no in-app purchases.

Data Wing is a minimalistic racing game, perfect for short sessions. The races are fast-paced, but the mechanics are simple and easy to master. The game also has a story mode that lasts for a few hours. Additionally, Data Wing is free to download and has no microtransactions or ads.

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda.



