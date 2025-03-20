AFK Journey patch 1.3.3 preview: All new features and events explored

Lilith Games has announced the AFK Journey patch 1.3.3, which will arrive in-game on March 27, 2025. The developer has also released a video on the title's official YouTube channel, revealing the content players can expect from the update, including heroes, events, and a new side story.

Read on to learn about the new content coming to AFK Journey.

New features you can expect from the AFK Journey patch 1.3.3

Here are the new features coming with the AFK Journey patch 1.3.3:

1) New hero: Harbinger of Justice, Athalia

A new hero is coming (Image via Lilith Games)

Athalia holds the title of the Harbinger of Justice. She was forged as a divine weapon from Dura's divinity with one goal: to protect Dura at all costs.

2) New hero: Silverfang Mantle, Faramor

Faramor is around the corner (Image via Lilith Games)

Faramor is another character set to be introduced with the AFK Journey patch 1.3.3. He holds the title of Silverfang Mantle and is an undead hunter who has vowed to protect Cedartown.

3) New mode: Voyage of Wonders

A new mode is coming (Image via Lilith Games)

Voyage of Wonders is a fresh mode wherein Magister Merlin must strategize their team according to the monster's weaknesses. Clearing dungeons and finishing missions here yields lucrative rewards.

4) Dawnlight Revelry event

To mark the title's first anniversary, Lilith Games will release the Dawnlight Revelry event, wherein players can engage with a story and battle quests. Completing these challenges yields event tokens, which can be redeemed for awesome rewards.

Additionally, Magister Merlin will receive a Back Cosmetic called Patchy Hopper for free during this event.

5) Vote for Hero Headwear

Vote for your favorite headwear (Image via Lilith Games)

Lilith Games will allow players to vote on which hero headwear should be introduced first. Note that headwear will be released based on the popularity of their corresponding heroes.

This event will be split into three stages — the Announcement, Preliminary Round, and Finals. Players can cast their votes by participating in event quests, which will also yield rewards.

6) Justice Descends

Justice Descends is coming (Image via Lilith Games)

In the Justice Descends event, players can finish event quests to earn points and receive lucrative rewards.

7) Drifting Snowflakes

Drifting Snowflakes is coming (Image via Lilith Games)

According to AFK Journey patch 1.3.3, a new side quest called Drifting Snowflakes will be released in the story of Princess Yolena, who first appeared in the illusion created by Frost Furie.

