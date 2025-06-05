All hunters and Sung Jinwoo weapons balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update
Netmarble has made several balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update. The developers adjusted some Advancement tiers of two Sung Jinwoo weapons: Skadi and Truth: Kasaka’s Venom Fang. Additionally, there are seven SSR hunters whose skills Netmarble has adjusted in the June 5 update. The hunters include Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In, Charlotte, Harper, Silver Mane Baek Yoonho, Lim Tae-Gyu, Hwang Dongsoo, and Han Se-Mi.
This article details the balance adjustments of hunters and Sung Jinwoo weapons in the June 5 update.
All hunters balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update
Here are the details of the hunters' balance adjustment in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:
Before: The Sword’s Resolve effect changes Heavenly Strike to Heavy Attack: Heavenly Strike, increasing its damage by 60%. After the effect's duration ends, it consumes all of the Will of the Sword gauge. The effect lasts six seconds.
After: The Sword’s Resolve effect changes Heavenly Strike to Heavy Attack: Heavenly Strike, increasing its damage by 170%. After the effect's duration ends, it consumes all of the Will of the Sword gauge. The effect lasts six seconds.
2) Han Se-Mi
The developers have changed the effect of Han Se-Mi’s Advancement tier 5. Here are the details:
Before: The Natural Unity increases her attack by 10% and Wind damage by 20%. This effect lasts 25 seconds.
After: The Natural Unity increases her attack and defense by 10% and Wind damage by 20%. This effect lasts 25 seconds.
3) Charlotte
Here are the details of Charlotte’s balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:
Skills
Before
After
Meeh! (basic attack)
315/ 327/345% of the user’s Defense
382% / 394% / 410% of the user’s Defense
Twinkle (core attack)
1233% of the user’s Defense
1488% of the user’s Defense
Isla’s Dance (basic skill 1)
1265% of the user’s Defense
1524% of the user’s Defense
Harper! Help! (basic skill 2)
2770% of the user’s Defense
3227% of the user’s Defense
Sparkle (QTE skill)
1100% of the user’s Defense
1320% of the user’s Defense
Tricked Ya! (support skill)
1486% of the user’s Defense
1583% of the user’s Defense
Take This! (ultimate skill)
3803% of the user’s Defense
4564% of the user’s Defense
Advancement tier 1
When the user uses the Isla’s Dance skill, it increases Dark damage by 15% for 20 second(s).
When the user uses the [Isla’s Dance★], it increases Dark damage by 30% for 20 second(s).
Advancement tier 2
Increases the user’s Defense by 12%.
Increases the user’s Defense by 16%.
4) Harper
The table below shows balance adjustments for Harper in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:
Skills
Before
After
Hammer Attack (basic attack)
155% / 160% / 166% of the user’s Max HP
193% / 197% / 204% of the user’s Max HP
Hammer Dash! (core attack)
522% of the user’s Max HP
626% of the user’s Max HP
Hammer Drift! (basic skill 1)
704% of the user’s Max HP
824% of the user’s Max HP
The Tenderizer!
1249% of the user’s Max HP
1467% of the user’s Max HP
Hammer Rush (QTE skill)
270% of the user’s Max HP
327% of the user’s Max HP
Harper’s Thunder (support skill)
300% of the user’s Max HP
360% of the user’s Max HP
Harper’s Mjolnir
1603% of the user’s Max HP
1923% of the user’s Max HP
Advancement tier 5
The Porkchopped effect increases the ultimate skill damage taken from Dark-type hunters by 2% (Stacks up to 16 times.) The effect lasts 30 seconds.
The Porkchopped effect increases the ultimate skill damage taken from Dark-type hunters by 2% (Stacks up to 32 times.) The effect lasts 30 seconds.
Below are the details of Lim Tae Gyu’s balance adjustments in the June 5 update:
Skills
Before
After
Dark Shoot (basic attack)
160% / 167% / 178% of the user’s Attack
194% / 202% / 214% of the user’s Attack
Volley Fire (core attack)
510% of the user’s Attack
663% of the user’s Attack
Shoot and Maneuver (basic skill 1)
503% of the user’s Attack
656% of the user’s Attack
Typhoon Fire (basic skill 2)
1632% of the user’s Attack
1920% of the user’s Attack
Airborne Burst (QTE skill)
932% of the user’s Attack
1070% of the user’s Attack
Heavy Attack: Typhoon Fire (support skill)
630% of the user’s Attack
680% of the user’s Attack
Quick Attack: Typhoon Fire (ultimate skill)
It deals 1157% damage of the user’s Attack. She can fire up to eight projectiles for 10 seconds.
It deals 1368% damage of the user’s Attack. She can fire up to eight projectiles for 10 seconds.
7) Hwang Dongsoo
The table below shows Hwang Dongsoo's balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:
Skill
Before
After
S-Rank Fist (basic attack)
183% / 190% / 202% of the user’s Defense
183% / 190% / 202% of the user’s Defense
S-Rank Influence (core attack)
800% of the user’s Defense
950% of the user’s Defense
Urge to Kill (basic skill 1)
680% of the user’s Defense
816% of the user’s Defense
Greed Scavenger (basic skill 2)
2053% of the user’s Defense
2398% of the user’s Defense
Steel Blow (QTE skill)
1460% of the user’s Defense
1640% of the user’s Defense
Cold-blooded Connection (support skill)
1091% of the user’s Defense
1232% of the user’s Defense
Merciless (ultimate skill)
4034% of the user’s Defense
4640% of the user’s Defense
All Sung Jinwoo weapons balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update
Netmarble has adjusted some Advancement tier effects of Skadi and Truth: Kasaka’s Venom Fang Sung Jinwoo weapons. Here are the details:
Skadi
Advancement tier 1
Before: Any attack that Sung Jinwoo unleashes while in Skadi’s Domain deals damage equal to 50% of the Jinwoo’s Attack. The domain cools down in 0.5 seconds.
After: Any attack that Sung Jinwoo unleashes while in Skadi’s Domain deals damage equal to 500% of the Jinwoo’s Attack. The domain cools down in 0.5 seconds.
Advancement tier 2
Before: The Skadi’s Blessing effect increases Attack and Defense Penetration by 3%. It remains active permanently and can stack up to four times.
After: The Skadi’s Blessing effect increases Attack and Defense Penetration by 6%. It remains active permanently and can stack up to two times.
Advancement tier 5
Before: It boosts the Last Hunt skill, dealing damage equal to 1000% of the Jinwoo’s Attack to targets with the Skadi’s Curse effect.
After: It boosts the Last Hunt skill, dealing damage equal to 5000% of the Jinwoo’s Attack to targets with the Skadi’s Curse effect.
Truth: Kasaka’s Venom Fang
Netmarble has adjusted the Truth: Kasaka’s Venom Fang’s Advancement tier 3 effects. Here are the details:
Before: The Kasaka’s Deadly Poison effect deals damage equal to 200% of Jinwoo’s Attack every three seconds. It also decreases the enemy’s HP recovery rate by 70%. This effect remains active for 20 seconds.
After: The Kasaka’s Deadly Poison effect deals damage equal to 250% of Jinwoo’s Attack every three seconds. It also decreases the enemy’s HP recovery rate by 80%. This effect remains active for 20 seconds.