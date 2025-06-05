  • home icon
All hunters and Sung Jinwoo weapons balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Jun 05, 2025 18:33 IST
Balance adjustments in Solo leveling arise June 5 update
Details about all hunters and Sung Jinwoo weapons balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has made several balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update. The developers adjusted some Advancement tiers of two Sung Jinwoo weapons: Skadi and Truth: Kasaka’s Venom Fang. Additionally, there are seven SSR hunters whose skills Netmarble has adjusted in the June 5 update. The hunters include Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In, Charlotte, Harper, Silver Mane Baek Yoonho, Lim Tae-Gyu, Hwang Dongsoo, and Han Se-Mi.

This article details the balance adjustments of hunters and Sung Jinwoo weapons in the June 5 update.

All hunters balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update

Here are the details of the hunters' balance adjustment in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:

1) Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In

Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In (Image via Netmarble)
Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has changed the effects of Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In’s Advancement Tier 3. Here are the details:

  • Before: The Sword’s Resolve effect changes Heavenly Strike to Heavy Attack: Heavenly Strike, increasing its damage by 60%. After the effect's duration ends, it consumes all of the Will of the Sword gauge. The effect lasts six seconds.
  • After: The Sword’s Resolve effect changes Heavenly Strike to Heavy Attack: Heavenly Strike, increasing its damage by 170%. After the effect's duration ends, it consumes all of the Will of the Sword gauge. The effect lasts six seconds.

2) Han Se-Mi

Han Se-Mi (Image via Netmarble)
Han Se-Mi (Image via Netmarble)

The developers have changed the effect of Han Se-Mi’s Advancement tier 5. Here are the details:

  • Before: The Natural Unity increases her attack by 10% and Wind damage by 20%. This effect lasts 25 seconds.
  • After: The Natural Unity increases her attack and defense by 10% and Wind damage by 20%. This effect lasts 25 seconds.

3) Charlotte

Charlotte (Image via Netmarble)
Charlotte (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the details of Charlotte’s balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:

Skills

Before

After

Meeh! (basic attack)

315/ 327/345% of the user’s Defense

382% / 394% / 410% of the user’s Defense

Twinkle (core attack)

1233% of the user’s Defense

1488% of the user’s Defense

Isla’s Dance (basic skill 1)

1265% of the user’s Defense

1524% of the user’s Defense

Harper! Help! (basic skill 2)

2770% of the user’s Defense

3227% of the user’s Defense

Sparkle (QTE skill)

1100% of the user’s Defense

1320% of the user’s Defense

Tricked Ya! (support skill)

1486% of the user’s Defense

1583% of the user’s Defense

Take This! (ultimate skill)

3803% of the user’s Defense

4564% of the user’s Defense

Advancement tier 1

When the user uses the Isla’s Dance skill, it increases Dark damage by 15% for 20 second(s).

When the user uses the [Isla’s Dance★], it increases Dark damage by 30% for 20 second(s).

Advancement tier 2

Increases the user’s Defense by 12%.

Increases the user’s Defense by 16%.

4) Harper

Harper (Image via Netmarble)
Harper (Image via Netmarble)

The table below shows balance adjustments for Harper in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:

Skills

Before

After

Hammer Attack (basic attack)

155% / 160% / 166% of the user’s Max HP

193% / 197% / 204% of the user’s Max HP

Hammer Dash! (core attack)

522% of the user’s Max HP

626% of the user’s Max HP

Hammer Drift! (basic skill 1)

704% of the user’s Max HP

824% of the user’s Max HP

The Tenderizer!

1249% of the user’s Max HP

1467% of the user’s Max HP

Hammer Rush (QTE skill)

270% of the user’s Max HP

327% of the user’s Max HP

Harper’s Thunder (support skill)

300% of the user’s Max HP

360% of the user’s Max HP

Harper’s Mjolnir

1603% of the user’s Max HP

1923% of the user’s Max HP

Advancement tier 5

The Porkchopped effect increases the ultimate skill damage taken from Dark-type hunters by 2% (Stacks up to 16 times.) The effect lasts 30 seconds.

The Porkchopped effect increases the ultimate skill damage taken from Dark-type hunters by 2% (Stacks up to 32 times.) The effect lasts 30 seconds.

5) Silver Mane Baek Yoonho

Silve Mane Baek Yoonho (Image via Netmarble)
Silve Mane Baek Yoonho (Image via Netmarble)

The table below shows the Silver Mane Baek Yoonho’s balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:

Skills

Before

After

Magic Beast’s Claws (basic attack)

209% / 214% / 220% of the user’s Attack

227% / 232% / 237% of the user’s Attack

Slaughter (core attack)

660% of the user’s Attack

793% of the user’s Attack

Violent Approach (basic skill 1)

1164% of the user’s Attack

1340% of the user’s Attack

Extreme Attack: Beast Form (basic skill 2)

213% of the user’s Attack

254% of the user’s Attack

Magic Beast’s Ambush (QTE skill)

1202% of the user’s Attack

1420% of the user’s Attack

Magic Beast’s Instinct (support skill)

630% of the user’s Attack

743% of the user’s Attack

Divinity (ultimate skill)

2557% of the user’s Attack

2977% of the user’s Attack

6) Lim Tae Gyu

Lim Tae Gyu (Image via Netmarble)
Lim Tae Gyu (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the details of Lim Tae Gyu’s balance adjustments in the June 5 update:

Skills

Before

After

Dark Shoot (basic attack)

160% / 167% / 178% of the user’s Attack

194% / 202% / 214% of the user’s Attack

Volley Fire (core attack)

510% of the user’s Attack

663% of the user’s Attack

Shoot and Maneuver (basic skill 1)

503% of the user’s Attack

656% of the user’s Attack

Typhoon Fire (basic skill 2)

1632% of the user’s Attack

1920% of the user’s Attack

Airborne Burst (QTE skill)

932% of the user’s Attack

1070% of the user’s Attack

Heavy Attack: Typhoon Fire (support skill)

630% of the user’s Attack

680% of the user’s Attack

Quick Attack: Typhoon Fire (ultimate skill)

It deals 1157% damage of the user’s Attack. She can fire up to eight projectiles for 10 seconds.

It deals 1368% damage of the user’s Attack. She can fire up to eight projectiles for 10 seconds.

7) Hwang Dongsoo

Hwang Dongsoo (Image via Netmarble)
Hwang Dongsoo (Image via Netmarble)

The table below shows Hwang Dongsoo's balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:

Skill

Before

After

S-Rank Fist (basic attack)

183% / 190% / 202% of the user’s Defense

183% / 190% / 202% of the user’s Defense

S-Rank Influence (core attack)

800% of the user’s Defense

950% of the user’s Defense

Urge to Kill (basic skill 1)

680% of the user’s Defense

816% of the user’s Defense

Greed Scavenger (basic skill 2)

2053% of the user’s Defense

2398% of the user’s Defense

Steel Blow (QTE skill)

1460% of the user’s Defense

1640% of the user’s Defense

Cold-blooded Connection (support skill)

1091% of the user’s Defense

1232% of the user’s Defense

Merciless (ultimate skill)

4034% of the user’s Defense

4640% of the user’s Defense

All Sung Jinwoo weapons balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update

Netmarble has adjusted some Advancement tier effects of Skadi and Truth: Kasaka’s Venom Fang Sung Jinwoo weapons. Here are the details:

Skadi

Sung Jinwoo weapon, Skadi (Image via Netmarble)
Sung Jinwoo weapon, Skadi (Image via Netmarble)

Advancement tier 1

  • Before: Any attack that Sung Jinwoo unleashes while in Skadi’s Domain deals damage equal to 50% of the Jinwoo’s Attack. The domain cools down in 0.5 seconds.
  • After: Any attack that Sung Jinwoo unleashes while in Skadi’s Domain deals damage equal to 500% of the Jinwoo’s Attack. The domain cools down in 0.5 seconds.

Advancement tier 2

  • Before: The Skadi’s Blessing effect increases Attack and Defense Penetration by 3%. It remains active permanently and can stack up to four times.
  • After: The Skadi’s Blessing effect increases Attack and Defense Penetration by 6%. It remains active permanently and can stack up to two times.

Advancement tier 5

  • Before: It boosts the Last Hunt skill, dealing damage equal to 1000% of the Jinwoo’s Attack to targets with the Skadi’s Curse effect.
  • After: It boosts the Last Hunt skill, dealing damage equal to 5000% of the Jinwoo’s Attack to targets with the Skadi’s Curse effect.

Truth: Kasaka’s Venom Fang

Truth Kasaka&#039;s Venom Fang weapon (Image via Netmarble)
Truth Kasaka's Venom Fang weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has adjusted the Truth: Kasaka’s Venom Fang’s Advancement tier 3 effects. Here are the details:

  • Before: The Kasaka’s Deadly Poison effect deals damage equal to 200% of Jinwoo’s Attack every three seconds. It also decreases the enemy’s HP recovery rate by 70%. This effect remains active for 20 seconds.
  • After: The Kasaka’s Deadly Poison effect deals damage equal to 250% of Jinwoo’s Attack every three seconds. It also decreases the enemy’s HP recovery rate by 80%. This effect remains active for 20 seconds.

That concludes our hunters and Sung Jinwoo weapons balance adjustments in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

