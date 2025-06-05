The Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update includes plenty of new content for players. Netmarble has added two new Reverse story chapters, a new Encore Missions boss, Gem tier, SSR hunter and his Exclusive Weapon, costumes, and more. Players can also enjoy new events and win various in-game items as rewards. The developers have also made system improvements, adjusted game modes, and fixed bugs in the latest update.

This article overviews the latest June 5 update in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update: New SSR character and Exclusive Weapon

A new SSR hunter, Lennart Niermann, debuted in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update. He is an SSR Wind-type hunter from the mage class whose damage scales with his defense stat. His Exclusive Weapon is called The Weight of Responsibility. It boosts his defense and inflicts the Paralyze effect on enemies within 10 meters while using some skills.

Lennart Niermann’s rate-up banner will be available till July 3, 2025. Players can summon on the Rate-Up draw tickets to get the latest Solo Leveling Arise character. They can get Lennart's Exclusive Weapon from events and crafting.

New content in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update

Here are the details of new content in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:

1) New Reverse story chapter and adjustments to story stages

Netmarble has added two new Reverse story chapters, 24 and 25. These chapters will be available in Hard and Normal mode.

Additionally, some story stages also received adjustments to their recommended combat power. The battle mission, Use Extreme Evasion n times and win, has also changed to take damage less than n times.

2) New content and adjustments in the Workshop of Brilliant Light

Netmarble has added The Distorted Sanctuary hard mode to the Workshop of Brilliant Light. Players can unlock it after clearing the dungeon in normal mode. The first 6,000 players to clear the dungeon in hard mode will receive a special reward. It includes Sung Jinwoo costume, Profile Background, Profile Icon, and more.

The developers have also made some reward adjustments to Distorted Sanctuary and Spire of Transfiguration dungeons. They’ve removed Advance Mana Crystals and added a fixed amount of Condensed Energy and Solidified Stone III as rewards.

Here are other adjustments they made in Demons’ Castle and Spire of Transfiguration dungeons:

Dungeon Adjustments Demons' Castle Lower Floors easy difficulty Decreased some stats for each stage’s bosses. Demons' Castle Lower Floors normal and hard difficulty Decreased some stats for each stage’s bosses. Removed the Camouflage pattern from Prodeon, the Blooming Red Flame in Stage 1 of 25F. Decreased the Ultimate Skill pattern damage of Avaricious Vulcan in 50F. Demons' Castle Upper Floors easy difficulty Decreased some pattern damage of Esil Radiru in 80F. Decreased attack power and some pattern damage of Demon King Baran in 100F. Demons’ Castle Upper Floors normal difficulty Decreased attack power and some pattern damage of Esil Radiru in 80F. Decreased attack power and some pattern damage of Demon King Baran in 100F. Demons' Castle Upper Floors hard difficulty Decreased attack power and some pattern damage of Esil Radiru in 80F. Decreased HP of Baran of White Flames in the Spire stage. Decreased attack power and some pattern damage of Demon King Baran in 100F. Spire of Transfiguration easy difficulty Decreased some stats for each stage’s bosses. Spire of Transfiguration normal difficulty Decreased some stats for each stage’s bosses. Spire of Transfiguration hard difficulty Decreased some stats for each stage’s bosses. Decreased recommended combat power for each stage. Decreased some pattern damage of Deimos, the Judge of Death in the Arena of Death stage.

The table below shows adjustments to strength and weakness attributes in Demons’ Castle Lower Floors (normal difficulty) and Upper Floors (easy and normal difficulties):

Dungeon Before Adjusted Demons’ Castle Lower Floors normal difficulty Strength Attribute: Fire Weakness Attribute: Water/Wind Strength Attribute: Fire Weakness Attribute: Water/Wind/Light Demons’ Castle Upper Floors easy difficulty Strength Attribute: Water Weakness Attribute: Dark/Wind Strength Attribute: none Weakness Attribute: All 5 attributes Demons’ Castle Upper Floors normal difficulty Strength Attribute: Water Weakness Attribute: Dark/Wind/Light

3) New Encore Mission boss

The Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update brought a new boss, Chief Higos, to the Encore Missions game mode. It is weak to the Wind Attribute and strong against the Fire Attribute.

4) Gem tier expansion and features

Netmarble has added a new Gem tier, 6, in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update. Players can obtain the tier 6 Gems from the newly added Gem Promotion feature. Additionally, players can find a new Gem Slot page to add the newest tier material.

Gem Promotion and Gem Refinement are two new features for the Gem system added in the latest June 5 update. Players need a tier 5 Gem with the name option and tier (optional) to upgrade a Gem. Other materials required to promote are fragments of the name color and another tier 5 Gem of the name color.

The Gem Refinement feature will allow players to upgrade their tier 6 Gems of B-tier or lower to A-tier Gems with the name option. One needs Essence Stones to refine a Gem.

5) New costumes

Netmarble has added new costumes for Sung Jinwoo, Lennart Niermann, and Alicia Blanche in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update. Here are the details:

Lennart Niermann: Leisurely Moment (get from the in-app store)

Leisurely Moment (get from the in-app store) Sung Jinwoo: Deluge of Illusions (get from the Hunter Pass)

Deluge of Illusions (get from the Hunter Pass) Alicia Blanche: Glimmer in the Darkness (get as a reward from the event)

Additionally, the developers have added three types of chromas to Lennart Niermann’s costume.

New events in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update

Below is the list of new events in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:

A New Start! Check-in event: It is a check-in event that will be available until July 3, 2025.

It is a check-in event that will be available until July 3, 2025. A New Start! Daily Missions: This event will be available until July 3, 2025. Players can complete daily missions to earn various rewards.

This event will be available until July 3, 2025. Players can complete daily missions to earn various rewards. Lennart Niermann growth tournament: This event is similar to the growth tournament of previous versions. The growth tournament will be available until July 3, 2025.

This event is similar to the growth tournament of previous versions. The growth tournament will be available until July 3, 2025. Lennart Niermann Special Dice: This event is similar to the Special Dice events of previous versions. It will be available until July 3, 2025.

This event is similar to the Special Dice events of previous versions. It will be available until July 3, 2025. A Year with Hunter: It contains various events related to the title’s first anniversary. They will be available until July 3, 2025.

It contains various events related to the title’s first anniversary. They will be available until July 3, 2025. Weapon Crafting: This event will be available until July 3, 2025. Players can craft Winter Fang and Secured Merlin Surfboard Sung Jinwoo weapons during the event.

This event will be available until July 3, 2025. Players can craft Winter Fang and Secured Merlin Surfboard Sung Jinwoo weapons during the event. Seorin rate-up draw: The dedicated rate-up banner for Seorin will be available from June 5 to June 19, 2025.

The dedicated rate-up banner for Seorin will be available from June 5 to June 19, 2025. May’s Artifact Modification: This event will be available until June 19, 2025. Players can reset the enhanced legendary artifacts with their sub-stats.

This event will be available until June 19, 2025. Players can reset the enhanced legendary artifacts with their sub-stats. Shining Opportunities: This event will be available until June 26, 2025. Players can randomly receive rewards from the board during the event.

Here are the details of upcoming events in Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:

Event Schedule Weapon growth challenge From June 19 to June 26, 2025 Gate Exploration challenge From June 26 to July 3, 2025 Dungeon Exploration challenge From July 3 to July 10, 2025 Gate Bonus Time 1st round: From June 12 to June 19, 2025 2nd round: From June 26 to July 3, 2025 Kind-Hearted Han Se-Mi rate up From June 19 to July 3, 2025

Improvements and changes in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update

Improvements and changes in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the details of changes Netmarble made in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:

1) Custom Draw list

Netmarble has added Seorin to the Custom Draw list. Players can select her in the rate-up list.

2) Artifact management and crafting convenience

A new Artifact Management feature has been added in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update. Players can access the Artifact Management page by clicking the Manage button at the bottom of the Artifact menu. The management page includes three options. Here are the details:

Salvage and Sell: Players can choose between Gold and Artifact Enhancement Chips to get while salvaging artifacts.

Players can choose between Gold and Artifact Enhancement Chips to get while salvaging artifacts. Lock All/Unlock All: It allows players to unlock and lock multiple artifacts simultaneously.

It allows players to unlock and lock multiple artifacts simultaneously. Auto Settings: This feature allows players to automatically salvage artifacts obtained from Encore Missions, Gates, or Instance Dungeons. Players can get Gold or Artifact Enhancement Chips by salvaging them.

The developers have added a Detailed Settings feature, improving the auto-equip feature for artifacts. Players can temporarily equip the desired artifacts and compare them with the currently equipped ones. The comparison shows stats and combat power changes, helping players finalize the switch.

Netmarble has also made some improvements to the artifact crafting feature. Players can immediately view the main and sub-stats after crafting an artifact. They can lock, enhance, and salvage artifacts directly from the results screen.

3) Battlefield of Time season 11 balance adjustments

The Battlefield of Time season 11 will commence on June 26, 2025. It includes an additional 87% critical hit rate buff in addition to a 5% base rate.

4) Guild Boss and All-Out Guild

Netmarble has replaced the Fachtna, the King of the Desert as a Guild boos with Queen Ant in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update. The developers will rotate the Guild boss with new and existing ones in future updates. The rank rewards for the 4th and 5th positions have been added to the Guild Raid rankings section.

5) Battlefield of Chaos improvements

Netmarble has expanded the Battlefield of Chaos difficulty up to stage 20. The monsters that appear in higher stages have been added to the Commission list. Players can get rewards based on the defeat counts from the list. The developers have also adjusted the weekly clear rewards for the game mode.

The latest Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update brought new rewards in the Solo Leveling Arise Gates game mode. Players will receive Loot Chests in addition to the existing rewards. Here are the details:

No. of clears (weekly) Before Adjusted 2 8 ✕ Tier 2 Gem 5 ✕ Tier 3 Gem 6 8 ✕ Marks of Time I 8 ✕ Marks of Time I 10 2 ✕ Tier 3 Gem 1 ✕ Tier 4 Gem 15 4 ✕ Marks of Time II 4 ✕ Marks of Time II 20 1 ✕ Tier 4 Gem 1 ✕ Tier 5 Gem Every 5 clears after 20 1 ✕ Tier 3 Gem 1 ✕ Tier 4 Gem

5) Reward adjustments in Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions game modes

Players can obtain more artifact fragments from the Instance Dungeon and Encore Missions. The difficulty level 21 and above also has a probability of granting level 100 artifact recipes.

6) Simulation Gate adjustments

Netmarble has added a new weekly algorithm to Simulation Gate in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update. The developers have also buffed the Analysis — Desire effect amplification skill. Lastly, Netmarble has nerfed the Guardian of Order collection.

7) Special Operation List feature

Netmarble has added some hunters to the Special Operation List, temporarily buffing their stats. The hunters will change in each update starting Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update. The buff won’t apply in Battlefield of Time, Guild Bosses, and Power of Destruction game modes.

8) Lobby Photo feature

Netmarble has added a new photo mode to the Hunters Association Lobby. It allows players to screenshot the lobby screen without UI. Players can toggle the visibility of NPCs and hunters in the lobby and freely adjust the camera angle while taking a picture.

System improvements and bug fixes

Here are the system improvemets and bug fixes in the Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update:

System improvements

Decreased the cutscene duration when Yogumunt grabs the player and transports them to the illusionary dimension in Workshop of Brilliant Light, Distorted Sanctuary.

Relaxed the time requirement for the Battle Mission Win within the time limit in Battlefield of Trials Floor 64 (Sung Jinwoo and Hunter Mode) from 90 seconds to 100 seconds.

in Battlefield of Trials Floor 64 (Sung Jinwoo and Hunter Mode) from 90 seconds to 100 seconds. Updated the design of the Simulation Gate entrance button.

Improved the readability of achievement conditions related to the Simulation Gate in the (Achievements) section.

Added a guide icon for Recommended Skill Runes and Blessing Stones to the bottom-left of the Skill Research page.

Displays useful runes and stones based on recommended preset data to support dungeon strategy.

Enhanced the display of conditions for unlocking and entering each Job Change stage in the Sung Jinwoo Job Change menu.

Increased the maximum level cap for Hunter Level Bonus in Activity Funds from Lv. 4500 to Lv. 6000.

Added an (Update Report) section under Options > Account to review past update summaries.

Increased the effect of the Gate Growth Support 7-Day EXP benefit for returning players.

Ended the sale of the Unstoppable Power Lv.1 buff item in the Guild Exchange Shop.

Added a Deselect All button to the tag selection feature in Presets.

Adjusted certain mission conditions for the Train to Become a Formidable Combatant quests.

Changed the auto-battle logic so that Thomas Andre prioritizes core skill use more appropriately.

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue in Workshop of Brilliant Light, Distorted Sanctuary, where a giant Yogumunt could disappear from the map while still attacking Hunters.

Fixed the mismatch between the effect and hitbox of Yogumunt’s Black Hole attack.

Fixed the weekly mission Clear Simulation Gate once not completing properly.

Fixed the issue with Sung Jinwoo’s Sonic Stream Wind Shroud skill where the final hit occasionally missed at close range.

Fixed the issue in Story Chapter 25, A Bad Feeling, where monsters summoned by Arch Lich sometimes failed to appear.

Fixed the issue in Story Chapter 25, Something Best Left Alone / Silent Fury, where the camera angle would occasionally flip backward when using auto-battle.

Fixed the bug where Retry Dungeon sometimes began with a failed battle mission status.

Fixed the issue in Battlefield of Time: Almighty Shaman, Kargalgan (Phase 2) where High Orc Warden could bypass invincibility and attack immediately.

Fixed the visual discrepancy in Battle Mission Trophy Rankings where some users’ trophy counts were displayed incorrectly.

Updated the profile icon description for Han Se-Mi's costume, Love at First Sea.

Fixed the issue where guild achievement progress was incorrectly displayed in other guilds' detail screens.

Fixed an issue where the advantage icon was not displayed when assigning a hunter with a flexible attribute in the Guild Boss formation screen.

Fixed an issue where mana was consumed multiple times when using Amamiya Mirei’s ultimate skill (Kuroha's Sword Technique Lethal Move: Moonless Night Overture).

That concludes our details of Solo Leveling Arise June 5 update.

