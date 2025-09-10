All rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event (September 2025)

The Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event has gone live and will last until September 16, 2025. A lite version of regular medal events, this festivity features two exclusive currencies: Ice Cubes and Super Medals. The former is earned by performing multiplayer Home Village attacks and claiming them from the Super Ice Bath building, while the latter is acquired by progressing in the reward track.
The more Ice Cubes you earn, the further you progress in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event's reward track. Moreover, you can use the Super Medals that you acquire to purchase event exclusives from the Trader Shop.
On that note, let's explore all the rewards on offer.
All rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event
Here are all the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event's reward track:
- 100 Ice Cubes: Super Dragon, 200 Super Medals
- 400 Ice Cubes: 1 Clan Castle Cake, 150,000 Dark Elixir
- 600 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Gold: 200 Super Medals
- 800 Ice Cubes: 1 Clan Castle Cake, Rune of Elixir
- 1000 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Elixir, 200 Super Medals
- 1200 Ice Cubes: 37,000 Dark Elixir, 4,500,000 Gold
- 1400 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Gold, Resource Potion
- 1600 Ice Cubes: 1 Clan Castle Cake, 200 Super Medals
- 1900 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Elixir, Rune of Gold
- 2200 Ice Cubes: 37,500 Dark Elixir, 200 Super Medals
- 2500 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Gold, Resource Potion
- 2800 Ice Cubes: 1 Clan Castle Cake, 250 Super Medals
- 3100 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Elixir, 4,500,000 Gold
- 3500 Ice Cubes: 75,000 Dark Elixir, 650 Super Medals
- 3950 Ice Cubes: 550 Super Medals, Rune of Dark Elixir
Here are all the rewards that the event has brought to the Trader Shop and their prices:
- Sketch Summoner (Decor): 1600 Super Medals
- Cherry Bonsai (Decor): 550 Super Medals
- Champion's Flame (Decor): 550 Super Medals
- Hog Mountain Scenery: 2250 Super Medals
- Tiger Mountain Scenery: 2250 Super Medals
- Magic Warden Skin: 2250 Super Medals
- Magic Champion Skin: 2250 Super Medals
- Beat King Skin: 2250 Super Medals
- Heart Hunter Queen Skin: 2250 Super Medals
- Rune of Gold: 2000 Super Medals
- Rune of Elixir: 2000 Super Medals
