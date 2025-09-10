All rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event (September 2025)

The Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event has gone live and will last until September 16, 2025. A lite version of regular medal events, this festivity features two exclusive currencies: Ice Cubes and Super Medals. The former is earned by performing multiplayer Home Village attacks and claiming them from the Super Ice Bath building, while the latter is acquired by progressing in the reward track.

The more Ice Cubes you earn, the further you progress in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event's reward track. Moreover, you can use the Super Medals that you acquire to purchase event exclusives from the Trader Shop.

On that note, let's explore all the rewards on offer.

All rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event

Here are all the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event's reward track:

100 Ice Cubes: Super Dragon, 200 Super Medals

400 Ice Cubes: 1 Clan Castle Cake, 150,000 Dark Elixir

600 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Gold: 200 Super Medals

800 Ice Cubes: 1 Clan Castle Cake, Rune of Elixir

1000 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Elixir, 200 Super Medals

1200 Ice Cubes: 37,000 Dark Elixir, 4,500,000 Gold

1400 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Gold, Resource Potion

1600 Ice Cubes: 1 Clan Castle Cake, 200 Super Medals

1900 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Elixir, Rune of Gold

2200 Ice Cubes: 37,500 Dark Elixir, 200 Super Medals

2500 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Gold, Resource Potion

2800 Ice Cubes: 1 Clan Castle Cake, 250 Super Medals

3100 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Elixir, 4,500,000 Gold

3500 Ice Cubes: 75,000 Dark Elixir, 650 Super Medals

3950 Ice Cubes: 550 Super Medals, Rune of Dark Elixir

Here are all the rewards that the event has brought to the Trader Shop and their prices:

Sketch Summoner (Decor): 1600 Super Medals

Cherry Bonsai (Decor): 550 Super Medals

Champion's Flame (Decor): 550 Super Medals

Hog Mountain Scenery: 2250 Super Medals

Tiger Mountain Scenery: 2250 Super Medals

Magic Warden Skin: 2250 Super Medals

Magic Champion Skin: 2250 Super Medals

Beat King Skin: 2250 Super Medals

Heart Hunter Queen Skin: 2250 Super Medals

Rune of Gold: 2000 Super Medals

Rune of Elixir: 2000 Super Medals

