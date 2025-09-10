  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • All rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event (September 2025)

All rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event (September 2025)

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 10, 2025 08:11 GMT
Here are the rewards offered in the Mini Spotlight event (Image via Supercell)
Multiple rewards are on offer in the Mini Spotlight event (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event has gone live and will last until September 16, 2025. A lite version of regular medal events, this festivity features two exclusive currencies: Ice Cubes and Super Medals. The former is earned by performing multiplayer Home Village attacks and claiming them from the Super Ice Bath building, while the latter is acquired by progressing in the reward track.

Ad

The more Ice Cubes you earn, the further you progress in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event's reward track. Moreover, you can use the Super Medals that you acquire to purchase event exclusives from the Trader Shop.

On that note, let's explore all the rewards on offer.

Also read: Clash of Clans P.E.Q.Q.A skin: Design and how to get

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Here are all the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Mini Spotlight event's reward track:

  • 100 Ice Cubes: Super Dragon, 200 Super Medals
  • 400 Ice Cubes: 1 Clan Castle Cake, 150,000 Dark Elixir
  • 600 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Gold: 200 Super Medals
  • 800 Ice Cubes: 1 Clan Castle Cake, Rune of Elixir
  • 1000 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Elixir, 200 Super Medals
  • 1200 Ice Cubes: 37,000 Dark Elixir, 4,500,000 Gold
  • 1400 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Gold, Resource Potion
  • 1600 Ice Cubes: 1 Clan Castle Cake, 200 Super Medals
  • 1900 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Elixir, Rune of Gold
  • 2200 Ice Cubes: 37,500 Dark Elixir, 200 Super Medals
  • 2500 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Gold, Resource Potion
  • 2800 Ice Cubes: 1 Clan Castle Cake, 250 Super Medals
  • 3100 Ice Cubes: 4,500,000 Elixir, 4,500,000 Gold
  • 3500 Ice Cubes: 75,000 Dark Elixir, 650 Super Medals
  • 3950 Ice Cubes: 550 Super Medals, Rune of Dark Elixir
Ad

Also read: Mash-A-Rama scenery: Design and how to get

Here are all the rewards that the event has brought to the Trader Shop and their prices:

  • Sketch Summoner (Decor): 1600 Super Medals
  • Cherry Bonsai (Decor): 550 Super Medals
  • Champion's Flame (Decor): 550 Super Medals
  • Hog Mountain Scenery: 2250 Super Medals
  • Tiger Mountain Scenery: 2250 Super Medals
  • Magic Warden Skin: 2250 Super Medals
  • Magic Champion Skin: 2250 Super Medals
  • Beat King Skin: 2250 Super Medals
  • Heart Hunter Queen Skin: 2250 Super Medals
  • Rune of Gold: 2000 Super Medals
  • Rune of Elixir: 2000 Super Medals
Ad

Also read: Lava Prince skin: Design and how to get

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications