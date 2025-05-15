All rewards offered in Clash of Clans Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event

The Clash of Clans Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event is underway and will last until May 19, 2025. It's like a lite variant of the medal event that Supercell releases every two months. The event features two event-exclusive currencies, Super Medals and Ice Cubes. The more you earn the latter, the more you receive the former.

Ad

Read on to learn about all the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event.

Also read: What is Funneling in COC?

All items offered in the Clash of Clans Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event

Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event's reward track (Image via Supercell)

Ice Cubes are acquired by earning stars in Home Village multiplayer attacks. The more you earn them, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving various items, including Super Medals. Super Medals purchase items that the Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event has brought into the Trader Shop.

Ad

Trending

Here are the items offered in the Clash of Clans Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event's reward track:

Super Yeti and 250 Super Medals

Clan Castle Cake and 150,000

4,500,000 Gold and 250 Super Medals

4,500,000 Elixir and Rune of Elixir

37,000 Dark Elixir and 250 Super Medals

4,500,000 Gold and 2x Resource Potion

4,500,000 Elixir and 250 Super Medals

37,000 Dark Elixir and Rune of Gold

4,500,000 Gold and 4,500,000 Gold

Clan Castle Cake and 250 Super Medals

4,500,000 Elixir and 4,500,000 Gold

550 Super Medals and 650 Super Medals

75,000 Dark Elixir and Rune of Dark Elixir

Ad

Also read: What is the best Town Hall 16 attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Here are the items the Clash of Clans Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event has brought into the Trader Shop:

Clashy Constructs Scenery: 2250 Super Medals

Epic Winter Scenery: 2250 Super Medals

Primal Scenery: 2250 Super Medals

Sacred Gate: 1250 Super Medals

Rune of Gold: 2000 Super Medals

Rune of Elixir: 2000 Super Medals

Resource Potion: 125 Super Medals

Super Potion: 300 Super Medals

Wall Ring: 360 Super Medals

Shovel of Obstacles: 1000 Super Medals

Research Potion: 250 Super Medals

125,000 Elixir: 15 Super Medals

125,000 Gold: 15 Super Medals

2000 Dark Elixir: 30 Super Medals

Ad

Also read: How do League Levels work? Pros and cons explained

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More