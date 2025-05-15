All rewards offered in Clash of Clans Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event

The Clash of Clans Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event is underway and will last until May 19, 2025. It's like a lite variant of the medal event that Supercell releases every two months. The event features two event-exclusive currencies, Super Medals and Ice Cubes. The more you earn the latter, the more you receive the former.
Read on to learn about all the rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event.
All items offered in the Clash of Clans Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event
Ice Cubes are acquired by earning stars in Home Village multiplayer attacks. The more you earn them, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving various items, including Super Medals. Super Medals purchase items that the Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event has brought into the Trader Shop.
Here are the items offered in the Clash of Clans Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event's reward track:
- Super Yeti and 250 Super Medals
- Clan Castle Cake and 150,000
- 4,500,000 Gold and 250 Super Medals
- 4,500,000 Elixir and Rune of Elixir
- 37,000 Dark Elixir and 250 Super Medals
- 4,500,000 Gold and 2x Resource Potion
- 4,500,000 Elixir and 250 Super Medals
- 37,000 Dark Elixir and Rune of Gold
- 4,500,000 Gold and 4,500,000 Gold
- Clan Castle Cake and 250 Super Medals
- 4,500,000 Elixir and 4,500,000 Gold
- 550 Super Medals and 650 Super Medals
- 75,000 Dark Elixir and Rune of Dark Elixir
Here are the items the Clash of Clans Super Yeti Mini Spotlight event has brought into the Trader Shop:
- Clashy Constructs Scenery: 2250 Super Medals
- Epic Winter Scenery: 2250 Super Medals
- Primal Scenery: 2250 Super Medals
- Sacred Gate: 1250 Super Medals
- Rune of Gold: 2000 Super Medals
- Rune of Elixir: 2000 Super Medals
- Resource Potion: 125 Super Medals
- Super Potion: 300 Super Medals
- Wall Ring: 360 Super Medals
- Shovel of Obstacles: 1000 Super Medals
- Research Potion: 250 Super Medals
- 125,000 Elixir: 15 Super Medals
- 125,000 Gold: 15 Super Medals
- 2000 Dark Elixir: 30 Super Medals
