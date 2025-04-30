Our guide on the best characters to build in Black Beacon will help speed up your progression. This list includes robust Destruction class characters with unmatched damage output, Assist units who can apply potent buffs and debuffs, and Support characters who can help your team keep dealing damage via healing. The title features 16 characters with unique abilities and skills as of the global launch.

Read further to learn which characters out of the available 16 you should build in Black Beacon.

Build a robust team with the following best characters to build in Black Beacon

The characters below are divided based on their classes: Destruction, Assist, and Support. That said, here are the best characters to build in Black Beacon for comfortable and quick progression:

Best Destruction characters to build in Black Beacon

1) Li Chi

Li Chi in Black Beacon (Image via Glohow)

Li Chi deals Thunder elemental damage to a single target with his skills. He is one of the best characters to build in Black Beacon, especially for boss fights. His single-target damage can kill any boss you face in the game. However, he also inflicts damage on himself while using his skills, so you must include a healer or shielder in your team while using him.

He collects Battle Will points with his skills and enters the Godfall Fury state to unleash Tinali Arts: Exorcism and Tinali Arts: Purge. These two moves are his biggest methods of dealing damage.

2) Florence

Florence in Black Beacon (Image via Glohow)

Florence deals Fire elemental damage and is one of the best DPS characters to build in Black Beacon, other than Li Chi. Her skills can deal devastating blows to enemies, thanks to her Passive Domination. Her Passive skill turns her Skill 1, Falling Petals, to Blossom Dispersal, and Skill 2, Flower Dance, to Blooming Range. On top of that, Domination buffs the damage of these derived skills.

Florence is best for dealing area damage and damage over time to enemy mobs. However, her skills’ animations are longer, leaving her open to enemy attacks. Her abilities also have long cooldown periods, so you must switch to other characters immediately after casting her skills.

However, she works excellently without any dupes. Players can pull one copy of her and use it to clear the content smoothly.

Best Assist characters to build in Black Beacon

1) Zero

Zero in Black Beacon (Image via Glohow)

Zero is an excellent sub-DPS and buffer that can deal Light elemental damage. You can get up to six copies of this 4-star unit, making her one of the easy-to-build characters in Black Beacon. She provides a team-wide attack buff with her Skill 2, Winged Radiant Blade. At Potential Level 2, the buff increases by an additional 10%. You can pair her with Li Chi or Florence for your team.

Her defense is low, making her take more damage than others. So, we recommend you use her as the First Strike, trigger her team-wide buff, and switch to your DPS character to take out enemies. Additionally, you must learn to execute her skill combo flawlessly to trigger her attack buff. You can play her tutorial from the characters section to learn about her kit and master her skills.

2) Hephae

Hephae in Black Beacon (Image via Glohow)

Hephae is one of the best characters to build in Black Beacon if you want a shielder in your team. Her elemental anomaly mastery is another excellent thing in her kit. At P1, her elemental anomaly mastery increases by 4%, which can stack up to five times for ten seconds. Additionally, she can buff all team members' elemental anomaly mastery by 60 points when Hephae’s Fire is active.

Furthermore, she gets 65 elemental anomaly mastery at Talent 3 and can also increase her allies’ damage resistance. You can use her with Li Chi or Florence to buff Hephae’s elemental anomaly mastery, damage resistance, and shield.

If you upgrade her to Talent Level 4, you can unlock Hephae’s healing ability as well. She can provide healing to frontline characters equivalent to 650% of her anomaly mastery whenever the enemy gets the Burning anomaly.

Best Support characters to build in Black Beacon

1) Asti

Asti in Black Beacon (Image via Glohow)

Asti is the free character you get upon unlocking Retrieval (the game's gacha system) and doing your first free multi-summons. She is one of the best characters to build in Black Beacon for the early game content, since you get a free healer for your initial journey. You can use her with Li Chi, Florence, Zero, and any other team in the healer slot.

Asti can also increase Water damage at Potential Level 3, making her one of the best healers for Water-oriented teams.

2) Logos

Logos in Black Beacon (Image via Glohow)

Logos deals Light elemental damage with her kit and is adept at healing and doling out damage over time. She can provide decent healing with her Signature Weapon, Urania, also restoring a small amount of HP. She can also revive a defeated ally during the battle at Potential Level 4.

Moreover, she can debuff enemies by reducing their damage output, build the Light anomaly effect quicker, and grant damage resistance to allies. She is one of the best characters to build in Black Beacon if you need a healer with decent damage output and buffs.

